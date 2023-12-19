From Demon Slayer to Solo Leveling - Here are the most anticipated anime of 2024

2023 has raised the bar for the anime community, and the expectations for 2024 are nothing short of astronomical. The good news is, the upcoming anime lineup for 2024 is amazing. From continuations like Demon Slayer Season 4, My Hero Academia Season 7, and Oshi no Ko Season 2, to exciting new releases like Solo Leveling, the anime gods have smiled upon us. If you haven't caught wind of what's coming in 2024, here's a glimpse of the most anticipated anime releases. From Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, to Solo Leveling, here's a glimpse of the most anticipated anime releases of 2024.(A-1 Pictures)

1. Demon Slayer Season 4

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

Demon Slayer, a global sensation, continues its triumph with the fourth season premiering in April 2024. This season delves into the Hashira Training Arc, a pivotal segment before the Final Arc. Fans can expect a riveting adaptation that includes content from the light novel, promising a fitting culmination to the series. Brace yourselves for a grand finale as Demon Slayer wraps up its anime run and paves the way for a trilogy of movies based on the Final Arc.

2. Solo Leveling

Debuting on January 7, 2024, Solo Leveling, adapted from the popular manhwa, unfolds in a world where magic and monsters intersect with human life. For the past decade, humans have wielded supernatural abilities, and Sung Jin-Woo, the protagonist, embarks on relentless monster hunts to fund his mother's medical expenses. Get ready for an action-packed fantasy with Solo Leveling, promising numerous heart-pounding moments.

3. My Hero Academia Season 7

Returning in April 2024, My Hero Academia Season 7 propels us into the next phase of the Final Act. Join Izuku Midoriya, Class 1-A's young heroes, and the surviving heroes as they engage in a final battle against villains to bring an end to the ongoing struggle. The Paramount war has brought tragedy to Japan, and with the manga's Paramount war still unfolding, the anime's conclusion remains uncertain.

4. Oshi no Ko Season 2

Oshi no Ko stormed onto the scene in Spring and left an indelible mark. The gripping tale of a famous idol, Ai, unfolds with a murder plot masterminded by unforeseen forces. The much-anticipated Season 2 is set to debut in 2024, continuing the saga that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

5. Tower of God Season 2

Arriving in July 2024, Tower of God Season 2 picks up from the major cliffhanger of its predecessor. Set in a world where a tower beckons chosen individuals, promising to fulfil their deepest desires upon reaching the top, Season 2 holds the key to unravelling unanswered questions. Brace yourself for revelations as the Tower of God returns to captivate its audience.

6. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3

A direct sequel to the original, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, takes us through the final story arc. With Studio Pierrot's stunning animation, this third part, releasing in 2024, continues Ichigo Kurosaki's journey, promising a fitting conclusion for Bleach enthusiasts.

7. Kimi No Todoke: From Me To You Season 3

Netflix resurrects the long-awaited third season of Kimi no Todoke, set to premiere in 2024. The series follows the misunderstood Sadako and her blossoming connection with the popular Kazehaya. The return of this heartwarming tale brings joy to fans who have been waiting patiently for Sadako's story to continue.

8. Blue Exorcist Season 3

Rin Okumura's saga continues in Blue Exorcist Season 3, scheduled for release in January 2024. Unveiling Rin's discovery of his demonic heritage, this season adapts volumes ten through fifteen of the manga. Witness Rin's journey as he trains under exorcist Yukio, seeking revenge against his true father.

9. Classroom of the Elite Season 3

Classroom of the Elite returns with its third season in January 2024. This series follows Kiyotaka Ayanokoji, a student in the lowest-tier class of a school promising academic and workforce excellence. Season 3 promises to maintain the visual polish and intrigue that fans have come to expect.

10. Given Movie: Hiiragi Mix

Given, a beloved boy's love and music series, unveils its sequel movie in 2024. The movie focuses on Hiiragi Kashima's journey after Yuki's death and his courageous pursuit of love. The first part hits theatres in Japan on January 27, 2024, promising to deliver more emotional and musical delights.

Other must-watch anime of 2024:

Haikyu!! Movie: Battle of the Garbage Dump: The awaited showdown between Kurasuno and Nekoma at the Nationals unfolds in two parts, beginning with a theatrical release in Japan on February 16, 2024.

Black Butler, Season 4: A canon adaptation by Cloverworks, Season 4 promises to delve into the manga's storyline, offering a treat for long-time fans.

Dragon Ball Daima: Premiering in October 2024, this addition to the Dragon Ball franchise explores a conspiracy leading Goku and friends to face a curse that transforms them into children.