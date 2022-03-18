Aaliyah Kashyap celebrates Holi with boyfriend Shane Gregoire and BFF Khushi Kapoor, fans call it 'star-kids ki Holi'

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap shared pictures from her Holi celebration on Instagram. In the pictures, Aaliyah was seen posing with her boyfriend Shane Gregoire, Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and their other friends. Aaliyah often shares photos and videos with Shane on Instagram and on her YouTube channel. (Also Read: Anurag Kashyap shares daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's pic with boyfriend Shane Gregoire from 'his bye-bye dinner')

Posting the pictures, Aaliyah wrote, “Happy Holi.” In the first photo, Aaliyah is seen posing with Shane and Khushi. In another one she is seen hugging Jaaved Jaaferi's daughter Alaviaa Jaffrey.

One fan commented on the pictures, “Star kids ki Holi.” Another one said, “Shane’s first Holi celebration omg.” While one fan asked, “Where was this? ya’ll look so cute,” many others wished her a “Happy Holi” in the comments section.

Last year, Aaliyah talked about how she met Shane through a dating app. In her YouTube vlog, Aaliyah said, "I swiped on him first. On Hinge, it’s like, you swipe on them and then there is a like section where you can see who has liked you. And then, you can either like them back or ignore it. So he liked me back and we spoke."

"I made the first move. We met after two months of talking and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I was waiting for him to kiss me but I was like, he is not doing it. Because I think he didn’t know if I was comfortable with it or whatever, so I just went in for it," she added.

Aaliyah's father Anurag had once told NDTV in an interview that he would not launch her in movies as she was an “urban kid” while he is a “street” one. But he had said that she would have to learn acting. “She’s an adult, she has to choose, but definitely she has to learn. She can’t wake up one day and say ‘I want to be an actor’.”

