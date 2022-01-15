Aaliyah Kashyap and boyfriend Shane Gregoire’s morning routine involves cuddling in bed, talking about dreams. Watch

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is a vlogger and often gives fans glimpses of her life. In her new video, she gave a ‘fun little insight’ into her morning routine with her boyfriend Shane Gregoire.

“Today, Shane and I are doing a couples morning routine. You get to see the very drastic differences between mine and Shane’s personalities because I always sleep in and he’s up early, doing his thing. They are just very different morning routines, and you get to see how our mornings are every single day,” she said.

Shane was up at 9.15 am and opened the curtains of the living room to let in the sunlight. “There’s normally some things that I do every morning. I’ll meditate for a good chunk of my morning, like, over an hour. It’s really important to drink a lot of water, especially in the morning time,” he said. He revealed that he begins his day with ‘15-minute energisation exercises’. He also played his harmonium and then meditated on the balcony.

Aaliyah woke up over an hour later, at around 10.30 am, and talked about how it takes her a while to actually get out of bed. “I just lay in bed for 20 minutes, be on my phone, reply to texts or go on Instagram, watch some Reels, just until my eyes open up properly and I have a lot more energy,” she said.

“Every morning, after I wake up, Shane gets into bed for like, 10 minutes, and then we cuddle and talk about our dreams,” she added.

The video also showed Shane working, while Aaliyah took a shower as she waited for her coffee order to be delivered. She had a light breakfast before getting ready and leaving for lunch at her best friend Khushi Kapoor’s house.

