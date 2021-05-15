Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aaliyah Kashyap says parents know about her ‘experiments’ as a teenager: ‘Not going to lie and say I didn’t drink’
Aaliyah Kashyap is the daughter of Anurag Kashyap and his ex-wife Aarti Bajaj.
bollywood

Aaliyah Kashyap says parents know about her ‘experiments’ as a teenager: ‘Not going to lie and say I didn’t drink’

  • Aaliyah Kashyap said that she shares a friendly equation with her parents, Anurag Kashyap and Aarti Bajaj, and tells them about everything, from drinking alcohol as a teenager to her dating life.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 01:54 PM IST

Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and his ex-wife, film editor Aarti Bajaj, shares a close relationship with her parents. She said that they are like her ‘best friends’ and added that she keeps them in the loop about her ‘experiments’ as a teenager, including with alcohol.

In a new video posted on her YouTube channel, Aaliyah was answering fan questions as she did her make-up. The first question was, “How open are you with your parents about your relationships?” She said that her relationship with Anurag and Aarti is more like best friends than a ‘strict parent-child relationship’.

“I am very open with my parents. My parents are like my best friends. My parents, when I was growing up, always wanted to have a relationship where it was more like friendship rather than this strict parent-child relationship because that way, I wouldn’t be sneaking around doing stuff. Obviously, all teenagers experiment with stuff like alcohol and stuff like that, but I was always very open with my parents when I did anything like that. Because, I mean, it’s normal. I am not going to lie and say I didn’t drink as a teenager. Of course, I did, I do. But I was open with my parents and I was responsible when I was doing it,” she said.

Aaliyah said that while her mother knew every minor detail about her dating life, she told her father only when things were serious. “Even when it comes to relationships, I am very open. Every time I was like talking to a guy or dating a guy or anything, I would tell my mom about it. My dad, I would only tell when it was going to actually turn into something serious. Like, the actual dating and not just talking,” she said.

Currently, Aaliyah is studying in the US and is in a relationship with Shane Gregoire.

