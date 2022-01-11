Aaliyah Kashyap shares video from 21st birthday party, takes ‘first legal sip of alcohol’. Watch

Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, documented her birthday celebrations in her latest vlog entry. The video began with her thanking everyone for the love she received and admitting that she was ‘a little tipsy right now’. As she was filming on the day she turned 21, she said that it was okay as she is legally allowed to drink now.

“One thing you may not know about me is that I am huge on birthdays, like, huge. I love my damn birthday. It’s a day all about me, who would not love that? People who don’t like birthdays, I’m sorry, are weirdos. I love my birthday. Every year, I am so excited for it, I start counting down from six months before. I am one of those people,” Aaliyah said in the vlog, standing before the mirror in a bathrobe. This portion of the video was shot on her birthday eve.

“But this year, obviously, those of you who are from India know the situation here is really bad with Covid, the third wave and stuff, so not a great time to have a birthday, especially a 21st birthday. I have been excited for my 21st birthday since the day I turned 16. It’s fine, it’s the circumstances, I am making the most of it. I have a little brunch planned tomorrow with five people. I am making sure everyone gets tested before coming here because that’s important, I don’t want to risk anything,” she said.

Aaliyah revealed that she originally planned a ‘way bigger thing’ with around 30-35 guests but cancelled it in light of the surge in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai. “Not doing that anymore, cancelled it for something small. But that’s the plan for tomorrow. Tonight, however, to bring in my birthday, we are going to my mom’s house. It will just be me, Shane (Gregoire, her boyfriend), my mom, Ida (Ali, the daughter of filmmaker Imtiaz Ali) and Ida’s parents because that’s our tradition every year,” she said.

“Your girl is going to be 21. I can finally drink on my vlogs without getting s**t from people, I can do drunk videos and stuff, can’t wait for that,” she added.

Aaliyah’s mother, film editor Aarti Bajaj decked up her house with balloons. Aarti made Aaliyah wear a sash and funky glasses.

Shane wrote a ‘really bad card’ for Aaliyah as a joke and taped the real card on his back, which she would find when she hugged him. He also gifted her a trip to Paris.

Aaliyah also shared glimpses of her intimate brunch with her friends at Anurag’s home. She popped a bottle of champagne and took a sip. “My first legal sip of alcohol,” she said. She looked away as Shane teased, “Her first alcohol, she has never drank before.”

The video ended with shots of Aaliyah cutting her birthday cake and posing for pictures with her friends. “Thank you guys for all the love on my birthday and for making my day so special. I love you all,” the concluding slide read.

