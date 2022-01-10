Inside Aaliyah Kashyap’s birthday bash: Huge dessert spread, photo booth props and kisses from boyfriend Shane Gregoire

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap gave her Insta-fam a glimpse into her birthday celebration as she turned 21. Her house got a makeover for the special occasion and was decked up with balloons and streamers.

The elaborate dessert spread at the party, featuring macarons, cinnamon rolls and more, was displayed on cupcake stands and quirky wooden trays. Aaliyah also shared a video of the table, decorated with candles, place settings and plaques that read ‘Aaliyah’s 21st’.

In one photo, Aaliyah’s boyfriend Shane Gregoire and another friend held photo booth props and made goofy faces. She also posed for pictures with many of her friends, including Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida Ali, on the balcony. One picture showed Aaliyah making a face as Shane kissed her on the cheek.

“21st birthday dump. I just want to thank everyone for all the sweetest birthday DMs, edits and messages, I’m so grateful for each and everyone one of you. Thank you to everyone who made my day so special despite the current circumstances. Also thank you to @rakshithaharimurthy @risston.co for making my small brunch so special,” her Instagram post was captioned.

It appears that Aaliyah’s best friend Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, did not attend the party. However, Khushi joined virtually, as Aaliyah cut a cake at midnight. Sharing a screenshot of their video call, Khushi wished Aaliyah: “Happy birthday, my pumpkin.”

Also read | Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah opens up about MeToo allegations against him: ‘It bothered me a lot’

Previously, in a vlog, Aaliyah rule out a career in the film industry and said that she ‘didn’t grow up with the Bollywood glamour’. “The movies my dad makes aren’t very commercial. I obviously grew up watching my parents but for me, it seems normal because that is what I grew up watching. So, it’s not like, ‘Oh my God, it’s Bollywood.’ I don’t get fascinated by it. That is not what I want to do, I am trying to stay away from it,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail