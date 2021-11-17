Aarya was supposed to be a movie, but got 'dropped'; Ram Madhvani cried for an entire day and then made Neerja

Director Ram Madhvani who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Dhamaka, starring Kartik Aaryan, has now revealed that the web show Aarya was supposed to be a film, but it got 'dropped'.

In an interview with India Today, Ram Madvani revealed that the crime-thriller drama, Aarya, which starred actor Sushmita Sen as the lead, was actually to be made into a movie. He said, “Aarya was supposed to be made into a movie and it didn’t happen. It got dropped a month before and on September 13, at 2 o’clock when I was told it won’t work as a movie, I told myself I will cry till 2 o’clock on September 14, and then I said enough, I am done with crying and that’s when Neerja got made.”

Ram Madhvani added that he then waited for the ‘bigger scheme’ of things to fall in place: "I think I have the utmost faith in the universe, so I tell myself whatever is happening, the scriptwriter in the sky is telling you something. So I fall backward into the lap of the universe, I blindly trust the bigger scheme of things and the universe and I feel that is the only way you can exist in this business.”

When asked how Ram deals with failure and rejections, he said, “I have been lucky in the sense that I have just done Neerja and it met with commercial and critical success. I have 30 films that didn’t work out, so they are just scripts. Every time I get rejected, I cry because that’s what you do. I think cinema is the real boot camp of life because you go through so many ups and downs, but when I do cry, I give it a time limit."

Ram directed award-winning Sonam Kapoor starrer Neerja in 2016 and after four years his television series Aarya got released on Disney+Hotstar. His next film, Dhamaka will release on November 19 on Netflix.