Kartik Aaryan says controversies affect families: ‘mummy ko bahut samjhata hu’

Kartik Aaryan never shies away from expressing his love for his mother who also often features in his funny videos and posts on social media. The actor has now opened up about how he makes her understand the situation when he is trolled or criticised.

Kartik will now be seen in the first thriller of his career, Dhamaka. The actor appeared on Siddharth Kannan's chat show with Dhamaka director Ram Madhvani and talked about how he handles controversies.

Kartik said, "Many times when things are blown out of proportion, it affects to a point that why it is happening. But after that, I feel bad for my family because they don't belong to this world. Since I am from this industry, I have seen that nothing matters and you just need to focus on your work. But many times families are affected. That's the only thing I get worried of, sometimes. Other than that, it doesn't matter."

"I know my work will always speaks volumes and I want to give credit to it. And if I am lagging somewhere, I want to improve," he added.

On being asked if he makes his family members understand the situation, Kartik says, “Haan bahut samjhata hu, meri mummy ko bahut samjhata hu (yes, I make them understand, I make my mom understand a lot).”

The actor also talked about how he has done things for money but can afford to make choices now. "I am particular about my choices right now," he said.

Dhamaka follows the story of an ambitious ex-news anchor Arjun Pathak, played by Kartik, who is given another chance to go live on prime-time television when a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat. Little does he know that this call will change his life and throw him into a fast-paced game of betrayal.

Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan are also a part of the film while actor Mrunal Thakur has a special appearance. Dhamaka will stream on Netflix from November 19.

