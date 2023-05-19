Adah Sharma says she was nervous about grandmother's reaction to disturbing rape scenes in The Kerala Story

Adah Sharma stated that she was a bit apprehensive about showing The Kerala Story to her 90-year-old grandmother, especially for the film's more disturbing scenes. She shared that she remained strong about watching it and called the film an educational and informative experience. (Also read: With The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma has become one of Bollywood's top actresses. Here's how she reacted) Adah Sharma stars as Shalini in The Kerala Story

Since its release on May 5, the film has become a blockbuster hit. Directed by Sudipto Sen, it also stars Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani. Vipul Amrutlal Shah is the producer and creative director of the film. The Kerala Story revolves around four young women who are studying at a nursing school. Adah plays Shalini, one of the four who converts to Islam and has to travel to Syria after being forcibly married to another man.

In an interview with DNA, the actor stated, "My mom and grandmom knew the story. I was nervous about granny's reaction, especially with those rape scenes. I was only concerned about how will she react to all those disturbing moments."

She added, "I admit that my 90-year-old granny is the strongest (member). After watching the movie, she called it an educational and informative experience and said, 'I want all my students to watch it.' I told her that it is an adult film, and then she suggested that it should have been a U/A film so that even younger girls should see it, be aware of it, and it will help them to be more vigilant."

The Kerala Story has earned ₹171.72 crore so far at the Indian box office and has clocked better numbers in its second week. It has already entered the ₹150 crore club and looks likely to ₹200 crore by next week.

Adah will next be seen with actor Shreyas Talpade in the thriller The Game of Girgit. She plays a police officer in the film is based on the infamous ‘Blue Whale Game’ that became popular amongst youngsters. She made her film debut in 2009 with the horror film 1920 directed by Vikram Bhatt. She has also appeared in the Hindi films Hasee Toh Phasee, Commando 2 and Commando 3.

