With The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma has become one of Bollywood's top actresses. Here's how she reacted

Actor Adah Sharma, who was recently seen in the film The Kerala Story has become one of the top actresses in the Hindi film industry. In a new interview, the actor reacted to it and also on the success of the film. She said that she never dreamt of 'anything like this'. Adah also added that she never did any 'planning for a film like this to happen'. (Also Read | The Kerala Story box office day 10 collection: Film records highest single day number) Adah Sharma’s film The Kerala Story has been at the centre of controversy ever since its release.

The Kerala Story has already earned over ₹147 crore at the domestic box office within 11 days of its release. As per a report, the film's success has made Adah the highest-grossing Bollywood actress for a female-led film. She beat Alia Bhatt whose Gangubai Kathiawadi held the record earlier.

In an interview with News18, Adah said, “I never dreamed of [achieving] this much. I never dreamed of anything like this. I don’t know if any of this is in my hands. I will continue doing what I do which I have been doing anyway."

She added, "How did The Kerala Story happen? I never did any planning for a film like this to happen. So just like that, if anything else also has to happen, then it will. I never got such an opportunity to do a role like this. It’s great when someone trusts you with a role like this.”

Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Joginder Tuteja wrote, "#AdahSharma's #TheKeralaStory emerges as Bollywood's highest grossing female centric film in just 10 days. The Kerala Story - 136 crores* (approx), Gangubai Kathiawadi - 129.10 crores, Raazi - 124 crores, Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi - 92.19 crores, Veere Di Wedding - 83 crores, The Dirty Picture - 80 crores, Neerja - 75.65 crores, Dear Zindagi - 68 crores, Mary Kom - 64 crores, Queen - 61 crores." Reacting to the post, Adah posted, "Woahhh !! Audience, thank you! This is just ....... *no words'."

Directed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story earned over ₹23 crore on Sunday which was its highest single-day collections. While the film earned ₹81.14 crore in the first week of its release, it minted ₹55.60 crore in the second weekend.

The Kerala Story, a film on conversion, has polarised the political discourse in the country. It hit the theatres on May 5. Apart from Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani acted in lead roles in the movie. Produced by Vipul Shah, The Kerala Story claims to be based on some women from Kerala who were forced to convert and be recruited by the terror group ISIS.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON