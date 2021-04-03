After Alia Bhatt tests positive for Covid-19, mom Soni Razdan pens poem: 'It’s everywhere, in our houses, in our hair'

Veteran actor Soni Razdan took to Twitter on Friday to share a poem she had written about the new wave of coronavirus infections in the country. Her daughter Alia Bhatt had tested positive for the disease earlier this week.

Sharing her thoughts with her fans, she wrote, "This is no ordinary wave ...it’s everywhere. In our houses, in our hair. I’m getting a bit of a scare. It’s no ordinary wave.. it’s everywhere ... don’t know how we shall fare .. how do we begin to care... about so many here and there... it’s everywhere, it’s everywhere." She retweeted Rana Ayuub's tweet on the seriousness of the matter and wrote, "Agree. This is out of the park honestly."

Sharing her diagnosis, Alia had written on Instagram, "Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care." Before her, her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and his mother Neetu Kapoor had also tested positive for the disease.

Recently, Paresh Rawal, Kartik Aaryan and Rohit Saraf were among those who had tested positive for Covid-19.

In an earlier tweet, Soni has asked why the most active age group of 16 to 40 is not being provided the vaccine first. Tagging Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, she tweeted, "When it’s really the 16 to 40 age group that’s ‘socialising’ going out to work, bars, nightclubs etc (the last 2 without masks mostly) just can’t understand why they aren’t getting the vaccine first. @uddhavthackeray @AUThackeray."

Soni had also said that actors should also be allowed to take the vaccine on priority as they are exposed to the virus on sets. She had said, "So many actors get COVID and are at huge risk when working. I mean we actually can’t wear masks. But no one seems to think they need to be able to take the vaccine yet."

"It’s a profession none the less. People need to work right. Others can do so wearing protection but actors are the only people who cannot ! And so ..," adding, "Oh and every actor isn’t a huge superstar .. so those who are whining on about that can keep shut. Stop watching content na then. It is made with great risk to the concerned actors lives. Being at the top of ones profession can’t be a disqualification for a vaccine. Jeez."

