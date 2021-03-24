IND USA
Soni Razdan has raised an issue about the Covid-19 vaccination drive.
Soni Razdan has raised an issue about the Covid-19 vaccination drive.
Soni Razdan asks why those in 16 to 40 age group 'aren't getting Covid-19 vaccine first'

  • Soni Razdan has asked why people in the age group of 16 to 40 are not being allowed to take the Covid-19 vaccine when they are the ones socialising the most.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 10:23 AM IST

Actor Soni Razdan, who has been quite vocal about her views on the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, has asked why the most active age group of 16 to 40 is not being provided the vaccine first.

She took to Twitter to express her concern. Tagging Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, she tweeted, "When it’s really the 16 to 40 age group that’s ‘socialising’ going out to work, bars, nightclubs etc (the last 2 without masks mostly) just can’t understand why they aren’t getting the vaccine first. @uddhavthackeray @AUThackeray."

Soni had recently said that actors should also be allowed to take the vaccine on priority as they are exposed to the virus on sets. She had said, "So many actors get COVID and are at huge risk when working. I mean we actually can’t wear masks. But no one seems to think they need to be able to take the vaccine yet."

She further added, "It’s a profession none the less. People need to work right. Others can do so wearing protection but actors are the only people who cannot ! And so ..," adding, "Oh and every actor isn’t a huge superstar .. so those who are whining on about that can keep shut. Stop watching content na then. It is made with great risk to the concerned actors lives. Being at the top of ones profession can’t be a disqualification for a vaccine. Jeez."

Soni had raised the point after her daughter, actor Alia Bhatt quarantined herself amid fears of contracting the virus after her actor boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and director of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali tested positive for the virus. Alia, however, had tested negative.

Soni was last seen in 2019 blockbuster, War. She played the role of Tiger Shroff's mother in the film.

soni razdan covid vaccine coronavirus vaccine + 1 more

