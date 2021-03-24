IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sanjay Dutt receives first shot of Covid-19 vaccine in Mumbai, see pic
Sanjay Dutt took the Covid vaccine shot on Tuesday.
Sanjay Dutt took the Covid vaccine shot on Tuesday.
bollywood

Sanjay Dutt receives first shot of Covid-19 vaccine in Mumbai, see pic

Sanjay Dutt is the latest Bollywood actor to take the first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine. He had recovered from lung cancer last year.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 24, 2021 09:27 AM IST

Actor Sanjay Dutt, on Tuesday became the latest Indian celebrity to take the first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine. The 61-year-old star took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of him taking the vaccination shot at the BKC jumbo vaccination centre in Mumbai.

Along with the picture, which sees him posing with the medical staff, he tweeted, "Received my first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine today at the BKC vaccine centre. I want to congratulate Dr Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love & respect for them and their hard work. Jai Hind!"


The Sadak actor became the latest addition to the list of celebrities who have taken the vaccination. Earlier stars like Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Johnny Lever, Saif Ali Khan, Kamal Haasan and Satish Shah had also received the vaccination shots.

On a related note, several leading Bollywood stars had contracted the deadly disease earlier. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others had been infected with the virus earlier.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shows benches in his name in Australia, glimpse of Sushant's Point

In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song Baby Doll, became the first Bollywood celebrity to become a victim of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt who was last seen in Sadak 2 with Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor will be soon seen in action-drama K.G.F Chapter 2, action-adventure Shamshera alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. He also has Aditya Chopra's Prithviraj that will also feature Akshay Kumar and former Miss World Manushi Chillar in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
sanjay dutt covid vaccine

Related Stories

Kangana Ranaut turned 34 on Tuesday
Kangana Ranaut turned 34 on Tuesday
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut parties with Ekta Kapoor, Anupam Kher. See pics and videos

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 24, 2021 10:18 AM IST
  • Anupam Kher and Kangana Ranaut have shared glimpses of her birthday bash that she hosted in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Check out the pics and videos here.
READ FULL STORY
Sara Ali Khan shared her latest pictures on Instagram.
Sara Ali Khan shared her latest pictures on Instagram.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan is clearly in no mood to worry, see her latest pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 09:02 AM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan shared two new pictures, perhaps from a holiday. She looked ravishing in them and her fans were delighted to see her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP