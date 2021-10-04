Aishwarya Rai Bachchan inspires Parisian paparazzi to channel desi colleagues in new video with Aaradhya, Abhishek

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are once again setting some serious family goals for all their fans. The couple, along with their daughter Aaradhya, grabbed eyeballs in Paris.

As soon as the Bachchans arrived in Paris to attend the Paris Fashion Week 2021, the internet was flooded with pictures of Aishwarya donning a white dress and stealing the show. Now, another video of Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya from the Le Defile L'Oreal Paris 2021, a part of Paris Fashion Week, is doing rounds on the internet. +

In the video, Aishwarya is wearing a blue ensemble with embellished pink detailing that she teamed with denim trousers and heels. With red bold lips, perfectly blow-dried hair and on-fleek eyeliner, she stole the show. Abhishek was wearing a long black coat and black pants. Aaradhya, on the other hand, costumed up like the cutest mini-me in a pink layer and a crossbody bag.

The paparazzi called out to Aishwarya to pose without a mask, to which she complied.

At the L'Oreal show, Aishwarya was joined on the ramp by Katherine Langford, Helen Mirren, Camila Cabello, Amber Heard, and many others. This isn't the first time Aaradhya and Abhishek have accompanied Aishwarya on a work trip to Paris. The actor had also shared pictures from trips in 2018 and 2019. After fulfilling her work commitments in Paris, Aishwarya will be taking off for Dubai.

On September 28th, it was reported that Aishwarya became the first Indian actress to appear on the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, as a part of the brand’s showstopping projection to invite media and influencers to the Stand Up Against Street Harassment events taking place. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan has appeared on Burj Khalifa.