Aishwarya Rai is a vision in white as she walks the ramp at Paris Fashion Week, hand-in-hand with Helen Mirren. Watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the ramp for a cosmetic brand at the Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. With the Eiffel Tower in the background, a host of stars congregated in celebration of ‘women all over the world’ and walked the ramp for the Le Defile L'Oreal Paris 2021 Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show in Paris, France.

Joining Aishwarya for the event were actors Helen Mirren, Katherine Langford, Amber Heard, singer Camila Cabello, and many more. Aishwarya wore a white ensemble as she walked the ramp.

At the end of the show, the women took a bow and Aishwarya cheered along with the rest of them with her hand in Helen Mirren's. “Looks really beautiful wish I could’ve been there gorgeous job,” wrote model-actor Andie MacDowell in the comments section.

Aishwarya left for Paris with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya last week. Abhishek has since shared a video from the trip. It was a Boomerang of the Eiffel Tower at night. “Paris when it sparkles,” Abhishek captioned it. He added the song La Vie en Rose in the background.

The event's theme this year was women empowerment and the brand's anti street harassment campaign. "This year's 'Le Defile' will be a remarkable platform for women's empowerment, conveying a strong message of self-worth and disrupting the conventions of typical runway shows by inviting the public to join the Stand Up Against Street Harassment program," L'Oréal Paris global brand president Delphine Viguier-Hovasse said in a statement.

Aishwarya was also in Paris in 2018, and then again for the fashion week in 2019. She was joined by Aaradhya, and had also shared pictures with her from the City of Love.