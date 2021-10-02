Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan leave with Aaradhya for Paris. See pics from airport

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are getting off to Paris after the coronavirus pandemic. The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with their daughter, Aaradhya.

While Abhishek was in a track suit, Aishwarya was in her usual black outfit and held her daughter's hand who, unlike her parents, opted for the face shield to keep safe.

Bachchans at the airport.

Recently, morphed wedding images of Aishwarya and Abhishek went viral. The latter even took to social media to make it clear that the images were photoshopped.

Abhishek has been nursing an injured hand since a few weeks. He joined Aishwarya for Paris trip after she wrapped up the shoot for her film Ponniyin Selvan. She had recently shared the poster of the film on her Instagram account. The film will release in 2022.

The star-studded magnum opus, which started filming in December 2019, also features actors Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others.

Ponniyin Selvan is backed by Ratnam's production house Madras Talkies and Allirajah Subaskaran's banner Lyca Productions. The film's production wrap announcement was made on the official Instagram page of Madras Talkies.

The movie is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan. It chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south, who went on to become Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

Also read: Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor join Anushka Ranjan’s birthday bash-bridal shower, Aditya Seal kisses bride-to-be

Meanwhile, Abhishek will now be seen in the title role in his upcoming film Bob Biswas. He has also shot for a film titled Dasvi. Pictures from the film's shoot had also surfaced online.