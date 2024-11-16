Ajay Devgn announces next movie as director, will star Akshay Kumar as lead: HTLS 2024

Ajay Devgn is working on his next movie as a director and it will star Akshay Kumar as the lead. The actor-filmmaker made the announcement at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2024 on Saturday. (Also read: HTLS 2024: Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn say actors' salaries depend on recoveries, say 'often we don't get any money') Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn were both present at guest speakers at HTLS 2024.

Akshay and Ajay were in conversation with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, Entertainment & Lifestyle, Hindustan Times, when she asked them about their next collaboration. Ajay, with a soft smile, announced that something has already been cooking. “This is something we were going to announce later but I think this is a great platform. We are already working on something together where I am directing the film and he is in the film.”

When Sonal Kalra asked them for more details, Akshay joked, “Sonal, main script hi bhej deta hu (Sonal, I'll send over the script to you).” Ajay mentioned, “It's a little too early, we will talk about it.”

Akshay and Ajay recently starred together in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. While Ajay played the lead, Akshay had a special appearance in the movie. It also starred Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff.

Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar have also starred together in Khaki, Sooryavanshi and Suhaag. Ajay has previously directed movies Bholaa, Runway 34, Shivaay and U Me Aur Hum.

Also at HTLS 2024, when asked if sometimes the films of today can cost more because the actors charge high salaries, Ajay responded, "The actors charge according to scripts, films, and projects. And most of us are charging according to recoveries."

Akshay added, "I agree with most of what he said. If we sign a film today, we don't charge anything; we just take a stake. If it works, we get a share in the profit, but if it doesn't, we don't get any money." The actor explained that a share in the profit means that actors are rewarded for successes and penalised for failures. This makes it more equitable and fair to the producers.