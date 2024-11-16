Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HTLS 2024: Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn say actors' salaries depend on recoveries, say 'often we don't get any money'

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Nov 16, 2024 06:40 PM IST

At HTLS 2024, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn spoke about the stars' salaries in Bollywood films and why they are justified.

Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn were at their candid best at the final day of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2024 on Saturday. The two stars were in conversation with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, Entertainment & Lifestyle, Hindustan Times, where they spoke about everything from stars' salaries to unity in Bollywood.

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn at HT Leadership Summit 2024
Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn at HT Leadership Summit 2024

Akshay and Ajay at HTLS

Akshay Kumar, actor and producer, and Ajay Devgn, actor, filmmaker and entrepreneur, spoke to Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, Entertainment & Lifestyle, Hindustan Times, in a session at the HTLS 2024. When asked if sometimes the films of today can cost more because the actors charge high salaries, Ajay responded, "The actors charge according to scripts, films, and projects. And most of us are charging according to recoveries."

Sometimes there is no money

Akshay echoed this and added, "I agree with most of what he said. If we sign a film today, we don't charge anything; we just take a stake. If it works, we get a share in the profit, but if it doesn't, we don't get any money." The actor explained that a share in the profit means that actors are rewarded for successes and penalised for failures. This makes it more equitable and fair to the producers.

Ajay explained, "Sometimes, there is no share, either. Then you have to let go of the price. That's also passion."

Ajay and Akshay had a great box office success recently in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Ajay starred in the film in the titular role, while Akshay had an extended cameo. The film has earned over 300 crore at the worldwide box office.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //