HTLS 2024: Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn say actors' salaries depend on recoveries, say 'often we don't get any money'

Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn were at their candid best at the final day of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2024 on Saturday. The two stars were in conversation with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, Entertainment & Lifestyle, Hindustan Times, where they spoke about everything from stars' salaries to unity in Bollywood. Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn at HT Leadership Summit 2024

Akshay Kumar, actor and producer, and Ajay Devgn, actor, filmmaker and entrepreneur, spoke to Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, Entertainment & Lifestyle, Hindustan Times, in a session at the HTLS 2024. When asked if sometimes the films of today can cost more because the actors charge high salaries, Ajay responded, "The actors charge according to scripts, films, and projects. And most of us are charging according to recoveries."

Akshay echoed this and added, "I agree with most of what he said. If we sign a film today, we don't charge anything; we just take a stake. If it works, we get a share in the profit, but if it doesn't, we don't get any money." The actor explained that a share in the profit means that actors are rewarded for successes and penalised for failures. This makes it more equitable and fair to the producers.

Ajay explained, "Sometimes, there is no share, either. Then you have to let go of the price. That's also passion."

Ajay and Akshay had a great box office success recently in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Ajay starred in the film in the titular role, while Akshay had an extended cameo. The film has earned over ₹300 crore at the worldwide box office.