HTLS 2024 Day 3 Live: PM Narendra Modi to deliver keynote address, release commemorative stamp today

Prime Minister Modi to take the stage at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit today.

HTLS 2024: Welcome to the 22nd edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS). This landmark event will bring together leaders and icons from various fields, including politics, sports, business, health and science, and entertainment, to engage in conversations that inspire innovative ideas. On the third day of the HTLS 2024, notable speakers such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, Aditya Birla Group chairperson KM Birla, and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, among others, will take the stage....Read More

The day will commence with a keynote address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 10 am who will also release a commemorative stamp to celebrate 100 years of Hindustan Times.

Following this, there will be a discussion featuring EAM S Jaishankar, John Kerry, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, and KM Birla.

HTLS was launched in 2003 to enhance discourse on critical issues, encourage interaction among leaders in important areas, and present international-quality thought platforms aimed at solutions.

The last 21 summits have been outstanding successes, with attendance by leaders from India and around the world. The audience included senior politicians, bureaucrats, diplomats, business executives, thinkers, commentators, and analysts. Over the years, the summit has become one of India’s most prestigious and eagerly awaited forums.

At HTLS 2023, the global thought leaders discussed and shared their views on progressing “Beyond Barriers”.