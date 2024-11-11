Ajay Devgn says Bollywood is now filled with ‘boys’ and not ‘men’: ‘You don't see a dominating personality’

Actor Ajay Devgn recently spoke about how there aren’t many actors in Bollywood who can be seen as ‘men’. In an interview on The Ranveer Show, he referred to actors like Jackie Shroff, Sunny Deol and Amitabh Bachchan while talking about how ‘real men’ would act on-screen. (Also Read: Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn say they didn't worry about pranks being offensive: 'Humari wajah se 1-2 divorce ho chuke hain') Ajay Devgn recently starred in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again which released on Diwali.(AFP)

Ajay Devgn on masculine characters

He said that ‘actors don’t become men’ by building a body but are defined by their attitude. He said, “In today’s world, you don’t see a dominating male personality. All are boys; you don’t see men-men. In the earlier generation, we saw men—even in my generation, from Jackie Shroff to Amitabh Bachchan, they were all men.”

He also brought up Akshay Kumar and Sunny, stating, “When Akshay Kumar was thrashing ten people or Sunny Deol was pulling out a hand pump, we would clap because we believed they could do it. In today’s generation, we don’t feel that anyone could actually do that.” Ajay stated that he wasn’t speaking about a particular person but a whole generation of actors, stating that ‘there’s been a change in upbringing’ that brought about a change in ‘attitude and approach towards life’.

In Singham Again

Ajay reprised his role as the larger-than-life cop Bajirao Singham for Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. The film was released in theatres on November 1 and has been doing well at the box office worldwide. The third instalment in the Singham franchise also stars Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles.

Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff make up the rest of the cast, while Salman Khan made a special appearance as Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg. He will soon be seen in Naam - The Missing Identity, Raid 2, Son of Sardaar 2, De De Pyaar De 2 and Azaad.