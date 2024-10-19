Jaat: Sunny Deol holds massive fan in bizarre first look of his next; internet jokes about being ‘blown away’

Telugu director Gopichand Malineni and Bollywood actor Sunny Deol’s upcoming film has been titled Jaat. Sunny announced the title and released his first look from the film on his birthday, October 19. The action-packed film will be both the director and actor’s first north-south collaboration. (Also Read: Gopichand Malineni has the ‘perfect script for a mass hero’ like Sunny Deol) Jaat's first look was released by Sunny Deol and Gopichand Malineni on Saturday.

Sunny Deol in Jaat

Releasing his first look on X (formerly Twitter) and wishing Sunny on his birthday, Gopichand wrote, “Happy Birthday Action Superstar @iamsunnydeol Ji. Honoured to be working with you and present you as #JAAT. Thank you for this once in a lifetime opportunity. #SDGM is #JAAT. MASS FEAST LOADING.”

Sunny also released the poster, which shows him holding a massive fan with blood smeared all over it, writing, “Introducing the man with national permit for MASSIVE ACTION.” According to a press note shared by the film's team, the film is touted to be a high-octane, larger-than-life actioner.

Internet reacts

Fans of Sunny and Gopichand were ‘ready for the experience’ that is bound to be Jaat if the comments under their posts are anything to go by. “block buster loading hbd sunny,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Massive !! Can't wait to see ur Punch dialogues on Big screen.” One Gopichand fan commented, “I'm ready for this film.” while another was ‘excited’.

People on Reddit however weren’t as pleased as fans were, with many pointing out the ludicrous nature of the poster. “Is that…a fan? Wow. I am truly blown away.” commented one person. “I cei-l what you phenned there.” joked another. “What A ugly poster.” opined one. Another joked that maybe the massive fan was the villain in the story.

“At this point even Dharmendra is doing better movies than Sunny,” wrote one person, while another thought, “This looks like a parody.” A Redditor thought, “Jaat is not a good name for the movie..It should be Kabhie Pump, Kabhie Fan!” One noted, “What a downgrade from dhai kilo ka haath and handpump to a fan.”

About Jaat

Jaat is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, alongside TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory. It will also star Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra in key roles.

Thaman S is composing the film’s music. Rishi Punjabi is the cinematographer, Naveen Nooli is the editor, and Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Peter Hein, Anl Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat are the action choreographers.

Shooting for the film is underway in Hyderabad, with Balakrishna visiting the sets recently.