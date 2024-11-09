Impressed Amitabh Bachchan says ‘wah’ as Vikrant Massey tells him about his humble beginnings on KBC 16. Watch

Actor Vikrant Massey spoke about his humble beginnings as he appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16 with IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma. Vikrant essayed the role of Manoj in his 2023 film, 12th Fail. As Vikrant spoke about his early life on KBC, host Amitabh Bachchan was seen impressed. (Also Read | Vikrant Massey on being abused online for touching wife Sheetal Thakur's feet on Karwa Chauth) Vikrant Massey told Amitabh Bachchan about his personal and professional life.

Vikrant says he has been working for over 20 years

In a clip shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram, Vikrant told Amitabh, "I turned 37, but I have been working for 20-21 years professionally, sir." Amitabh raised his eyebrows, smiled and said, "Oh."

Vikrant talks about sharing his father's burden

Vikrant continued, "When I turned 17 years old and found my dad a little tired, and that the burden was increasing, I thought I have to take little responsibility. We used to stay in a one-room kitchen, one-bedroom hall. One day, papa said, 'Let's go for a walk'. When we went downstairs, it was the first time we spoke openly. Then I felt that it was the time in life for role reversal."

Vikrant on 12th Fail

Gesturing at Manoj, Vikrant added, "That incident and what Manoj sir went through with his father in atta chakki (wheat grinder) is something that actually made me believe that now, this story has to be told. And only I'll tell the story." Amitabh clapped and said, "Wah. Bohut khoob (Wow. That's amazing)." The video was posted with the caption, "Vikrant Massey ke zindagi ka ek kaafi special qissa (A very special story of Vikrant Massey's life)."

About 12th Fail

12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is based on Manoj, who overcame extreme poverty to become an Indian Police Service officer. The film also stars Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

About Vikrant's carer

Vikrant started his career with the 2007 television serial Dhoom Machaao Dhoom. He then featured in Dharam Veer, Balika Vadhu, Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo, and Qubool Hai among others. He was also part of web series like Mirzapur, Broken But Beautiful, and Made in Heaven.

The actor made his Bollywood debut with Lootera. He then starred in Dil Dhadakne Do, A Death in the Gunj, Chhapaak, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Haseen Dillruba, Gaslight, Blackout and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. He was last seen in Sector 36.

Vikrant's upcoming film

Fans will see Vikrant next in The Sabarmati Report, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan. The film also features Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra in pivotal roles. The Sabarmati Report is scheduled to be released in theatres on November 15.