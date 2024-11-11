Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn say they didn't worry about pranks being offensive: 'Humari wajah se 1-2 divorce ho chuke hain'

Ajay Devgn is a known prankster in Bollywood. Many of his co-actors have said over the years that the star is known to play practical jokes on sets. Rohit Shetty, his director on the Singham films, is no different. So when the two come together, their pranks reach a new high (or maybe low). In a new interview, the two admitted that they would often take pranks too far in the past. (Also read: Ajay Devgn jokes about Akshay Kumar’s early rising habit: ‘Woh pehle doodhwala tha’) Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn are infamous for their pranks on sets

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn on their pranks

In an appearance on Ranveer Allahabadia's podcast, the Singham Again actor and director were shown a clip of one of their pranks from the set of the film. It showed Ajay spilling ink on a crew member's shirt. Responding to that, Rohit said, “This is a small prank. We once sent a woman and kids to a production team member’s house, claiming she was his first wife. We have gone to that level too.”

Ajay then added that they have toned down now because people tend to get offended, but back in the day, they did not have that fear. “These days, pranksters worry about someone getting offended. We didn’t think about that back then. Humare wajah se ek-do divorce bhi ho chuke hai (There have been 1-2 divorces because of us),” said the actor.

Singham Again box office

But pranks aside, Ajay and Rohit's latest collaboration is no joke. Singham Again, their Diwali release, is scaling new heights at the box office. The film, part of Shetty's cop universe, had a grand start on the Diwali weekend and sustained well over the weekdays. According to Sacnlik, the film has earned ₹206 crore net in India in its first 10 days. This includes a strong revival over the second weekend, in which the film earned ₹33.50 crore.

Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.