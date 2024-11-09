Ajay Devgn jokes about Akshay Kumar’s early rising habit: ‘Woh pehle doodhwala tha’

Ajay Devgn's funny jab at Akshay

Recently, Ajay, along with Singham Again director Rohit Shetty, had a conversation with his fans at Bollywood Hungama Hangout.

During the conversation, the host asked Ajay to share one thing about Akshay which people still don’t know. “Well, I am sure they know everything about him,” Ajay said before his tongue-in-cheek remark.

“Woh subha 4 baje uthate hain, yeh toh aapko pata hi hoga. (You would know that he gets up at 4 in the morning). Aap logo ko pata hai pehle woh doodhwala thaa. (Do you know he was a milkman before). You can ask him next time,” Ajay added cheekily, leaving fans amused by the good-natured tease.

A known fitness and health enthusiast, Akshay starts her mornings early with a rigorous fitness regime. Earlier this year, during an onstage conversation at Amar Ujala Samvad, Akshay gave a detailed description of his routine. He said, “My day starts at 4 am-4.30 am. I sleep early by 9 pm-9.30 pm”. The actor added in jest, “That is the only free time I get with myself because at that time my wife and children are sleeping and there is no stress!”

“Every man needs 2-3 hours. I would tell all of you to have 2-3 hours where you are alone with yourself. That is the best time when nobody is bothering you. You don’t have to exercise at that time. You can just sit down, think, just gaze,” he added.

Work bond

Ajay and Akshay started their career in the early 1990s, and have earlier shared screen space in movies like Suhaag, Khakee, Hey Bro, and Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai. Most recently, they were seen together in Singham Again, which is the fifth instalment in Rohit’s cop universe.

In the film, Ajay, Ranveer Singh and Akshay have reprised their roles as Inspector Sangram Bhalerao and DCP Veer Sooryavanshi from Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi respectively. In addition to this, the film also featured Kareena Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor in the key roles. Additionally, Salman Khan also had a cameo as Chulbul Pandey. The film was released on November 1 and is working well at the box office.