Ajay Devgn, Naga Chaitanya, Katrina Kaif and Rashmika Mandanna stun in ethnic wear at Kalyan Navratri celebrations

Bollywood celebrities, known for embracing all festivals, recently graced the party hosted by Kalyanaram family, owners of the jewellery brand Kalyan Jewellers. A star-studded lineup of actors was witnessed as the guests arrived in Kochi, Kerala, for the celebrations titled Kalyan Navratri. Ajay Devgn, Naga Chaitanya, Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif and Rashmika Mandanna were among the few celebrities spotted at the Navratri bash. (Also read: Amid row over Surekha Konda’s comment, Samantha Ruth Prabhu finds peace at temple, thanks ‘Devi’ for guidance) Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Naga Chaitanya were spotted at Navratri bash hosted by Kalyan Jewellers.

Naga Chaitanya, Katrina Kaif spotted at Kalyan Navratri

While embracing the festive theme, all the guests were seen dressed in ethnic attire. Ajay was seen donning a light pink kurta with subtle embroidery. He paired it with churidar pants and brown embroidered loafers. Katrina Kaif was also spotted arriving at the event in a colourful sari while she took selfies with fans.

Naga also arrived for the celebrations dressed in cream-coloured kurta paired with light-churidar pants. The actor was recently in the news amid row over politician Konda Surekha's remarks on her separation with Naga Chaitanya. He had strongly reacted to the comments about his private life. While issuing his statement, Naga had said, “Today, the claim made by Minister Konda Surekha garu is not only false, it is absolutely ridiculous and unacceptable. Women deserve to be supported and respected. Taking advantage and exploiting personal life decisions of celebrities for the sake of media headlines is shameful.”

Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol at Kalyan Navratri

Katrina was seen wearing an orange and pink saree paired with matching blouse. She completed her traditional look with earrings. Kriti wore a regal red and gold saree with embroidery and detailing along the borders teamed with matching blouse and accessories. Rashmika opted for an Anarkali set with gold embroidery and a matching sheer dupatta. The actor also gave her signature Pushpa hand gesture while posing for the shutterbugs. Bobby Deol entered the venue in a red kurta teamed with churidar pants and black slip-on sandals.

Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora and many other celebrities were also clicked at Kalyan Navratri celebrations. The celebrations were held on the occasion of Shardiya Navratri, also known as Shrad Navratri, which has a pious significance in Hinduism. The festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga.