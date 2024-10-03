Amid row over Surekha Konda’s comment, Samantha Ruth Prabhu finds peace at temple, thanks ‘Devi’ for guidance

Samantha Ruth Prabhu prayed at Isha Foundation's Linga Bhairavi temple in Coimbatore. The actor posted about finding solace at the temple amid politician Konda Surekha's comment on her divorce with Naga Chaitanya. Samantha dedicated the post to Goddess on the occasion of Navratri. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu slams Telangana minister for calling her divorce conspiracy: Keep my name out of political battles) Samantha Prabhu expressed gratitude to 'Devi' for her guidance amid row over Surekha Konda’s remarks.

Samantha Prabhu prays at Linga Bhairavi temple

Samantha can be seen praying at Isha Foundation's Linga Bhairavi temple in the photos shared on her Instagram handle. She captioned her post as, “I took your word for it. Thank you Devi! (folded hands emoji) Happy Navaratri to all of you. (heart emoji).” A fan commented, “She broke you to bring you closer to her and yourself (heart emoji) She is always there (star emoji).” Another user wrote, “South celebrities promote our culture (smiling, folded hands and diamond emojis).” A fan also commented, “They can’t break a woman who gets her strength from Linga Bhairavi (heart emoji) Blessed Navaratri dearest Sam (folded hands emoji).”

In another picture posted on her Instagram stories, the actor wrote, “Faith is all you need (folded hands emoji).”

Samnatha Prabhu reacts to Konda Surekha’s remarks

Samantha had recently responded to Konda Surekha’s remarks on her divorce. While sharing her statement, the actor wrote, “I implore you to be responsible and respectful of individuals’ privacy. My divorce is a personal matter, and I request that you refrain from speculating about it. Our choice to keep things private doesn’t invite misrepresentation. To clarify: my divorce was by mutual consent and amicable, with no political conspiracy involved. Could you please keep my name out of political battles? I have always remained non-political and wish to continue doing so.”

Samantha Prabhu's upcoming projects

Samantha will be next seen in Raj & DK's Citadel: Honey-Bunny, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The show is a prequel to Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden starrer Citadel. Samantha-Varun's action-thriller series will premiere on November 7 on Amazon Prime.