Samantha Ruth Prabhu slams Telangana minister for calling her divorce conspiracy: Keep my name out of political battles

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has lashed out at Telangana minister Konda Surekha after the latter linked the actor's divorce with Naga Chaitanya to a political conspiracy. Konda Surekha's remarks have been criticised by many, including Chaitanya's father and Samantha's former father-in-law, Nagarjuna. (Also read: KTR behind Samantha-Chaitanya's divorce? Telangana minister's claim sparks political row) Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were married from 2017-22.

What Samantha said

In a long note Samantha shared on her Instagram Stories, the actor firmly but politely addressed Konda Surekha and stated that her divorce was with mutual consent. "My divorce is a personal matter, and I request that you refrain from speculating about it. Our choice to keep things private doesn't invite misrepresentation. To clarify: my divorce was mutual consent and amicable, with no political conspiracy involved," she wrote.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's statement

Earlier, the actor had elaborated on the hardships of being a woman as a public figure and navigating romances while staying in the spotlight. ""To be a woman, To come out and work, To survive in a glamorous industry where women are more often than not treated as props, To fall in love & to fall out of love, To still stand up and fight...It takes a lot of courage and strength. Konda Surekha Garu, I am proud of what this journey turned me into please don't trivialise it. I hope you realise that your words carry significant weight as a minister. I implore you to be responsible and respectful of individuals' privacy," the note read.

Samantha ended the note with a firm request to the politician. "Could you please keep my name out of political battles? I have always remained non-political and wish to continue doing so," wrote Samantha.

What Konda Surekha had said

Konda Surekha had linked Samantha and Chaitanya's divorce to Bharat Rashtra Samiti chief KT Rama Rao. Speaking to the media, Surekha said, "It is KT Rama Rao because of whom (actress) Samantha's divorce happened...He was a minister at that time and used to tap the phones of the actresses and then find their weaknesses to blackmail them...He used to make them drug addicts and then do this...Everyone knows this, Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, his family, everybody is aware that such a thing happened."

Surekha's remarks sparked massive controversy, with several BRS leaders as well as superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni condemning the remarks. Nagarjuna said that Surekha should not use the lives of movie stars to criticise her opponents, and urged her to respect the privacy of others.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya met on the sets of their film Majili and began dating soon after. They tied the knot in 2017 but separated in 2021. Their divorce was finalised the following year. Naga Chaitanya recently became engaged to actor Sobhita Dhulipala.