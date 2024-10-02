KTR behind Samantha-Chaitanya's divorce? Telangana minister's claim sparks political row

Telangana minister Konda Surekha sparked a massive controversy after she claimed that BRS leader KT Ramarao was one of the reasons why popular south actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got divorced. The claim drew sharp criticism from the opposition party as well as Naga Chaitanya's father, top Telugu actor Nagarjuna. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their separation in 2021.

While speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, the Telangana forest minister claimed that the BRS social media activists were targeting her online and defaming her by making abusive comments against her.

"KTR (Rama Rao) was the reason behind the divorce of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha...." the minister said, claiming that BRS is targeting and harassing other female leaders in Telangana.

While speaking to reporters, Surekha claimed that KTR, who is the son of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is the reason why many actresses left the film industry and married early. She claimed that KTR got film personalities addicted to drugs and then blackmailed them.

Telugu actor and Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna strongly condemned the statements made by Surekha, demanding that she retract her remarks and not use the lives of actors to attack her political opponents. The BRS slammed her for the "uncouth remarks" and said the matter would be dealt with legally and politically.

Nagarjuna said in a social media post, “As a woman in a responsible position, your comments and accusations against our family are completely irrelevant and false. I request you to withdraw your comments immediately.”

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, reacting to the statements by the Telangana minister, said, “My divorce is a personal matter, and I request that you refrain from speculating about it. Our choice to keep things private doesn't invite misrepresentation. To clarify: my divorce was mutual consent and amicable, with no political conspiracy involved. Could you please keep my name out of political battles? I have always remained non-political and wish to continue doing so.”

Expressing their outrage over the remarks, leaders from the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi described Surekha's comments on KTR and the actors as “cheap and disgusting.”

"@RahulGandhi, for all your talk of the Constitution and democracy, this is how your party leader speaks. Do listen to her comments; they are a disgrace to politics. @PriyankaGandhi , this is how a leader and minister in your party talks about women and celebrities, dragging their personal lives into politics," BRS said on its official 'X' handle.

BRS working president KTR's advocate has sent a legal notice to Surekha over her remarks about his involvement in the divorce, reported ANI.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their separation in 2021 and got divorced two years ago. Chaitanya in August this year got engaged to actor Sobhita Dhulipala.

(With inputs from PTI)