Nagarjuna slams Telangana Minister Konda Surekha's remarks on Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha, sparked a major controversy after she linked actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce to Bharat Rashtra Samiti Chief KT Rama Rao, with superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni as well as other BRS leaders coming out strongly in condemnation of her remarks. (Also read: KTR behind Samantha-Chaitanya's divorce? Telangana minister's claim sparks political row) Nagarjuna Akkineni shared a statement on his X account regarding the comments made on Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s split.

What Nagarjuna said

The Congress leader on Wednesday, alleged that KTR used to tap the phones of the actresses and blackmail them.

Speaking to media, Surekha said, "It is KT Rama Rao because of whom (actress) Samantha's divorce happened...He was a minister at that time and used to tap the phones of the actresses and then find their weaknesses to blackmail them...He used to make them drug addicts and then do this...Everyone knows this, Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, his family, everybody is aware that such a thing happened."

Superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni condemned Surekha's remarks, saying that she should not use the lives of movie stars to criticise her opponents, and urged her to respect the privacy of others.

"I strongly condemn the comments of the Minister, Konda Surekha. Don't use the lives of movie stars who stay away from politics to criticize your opponents. Please respect other people's privacy. As a woman in a responsible position, your comments and accusations against our family are completely irrelevant and false. I request you to withdraw your comments immediately," Nagarjuna said in a post on X.

More details

Samantha also took to her Instagram Stories to react strongly on the comments made at her personal life.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu via Instagram Stories.

Nagarjuna's son, Naga Chaitanya, was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.

They urged fans and media for privacy and support during these difficult times. Samantha and Chaitanya maintained that they will always 'hold a special bond' between them.

Meanwhile, BRS leader Harish Rao also took to X and demanded an apology from the minister.

"I condemn the derogatory statements made by Minister Konda Surekha Garu and demand an unconditional apology," Rao said.

BRS MLC and former Minister Satyavathi Rathod condemned the comments of Minister Konda Surekha on KTR.

She said, "We condemn the comments of Minister Konda Surekha on KTR. Sadly, she talks in a way that affects and saddens the families of all the actresses in the cinema industry. This is not right. We warn that they should let go of the habit of defaming others when their graph falls. We will file a defamation case on this. Being a women minister, they should support and stand with women instead of making this kind of comment."

(With inputs from ANI)