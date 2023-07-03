Akshay Kumar shares closeup look as Lord Shiva from OMG 2, sticks to original release date amid clash with Gadar 2

Akshay Kumar has shared a new poster of his upcoming film, OMG 2. It gives a clearer and closer look of Akshay's look as Lord Shiva. The actor shared the poster to set the countdown for the teaser, which he said would soon be unveiled. The film will release in theatres on August 11. Also read: OMG 2: Akshay Kumar looks unrecognisable as Shiva with dreadlocks, announces release date; film to clash with Gadar 2 Akshay Kumar has unveiled a new poster of OMG 2.

Sharing the new poster, Akshay wrote on Instagram, “Bas kuch dino mein (coming in few days) OMG 2 in theatres on August 11. Teaser drops soon.” The poster shows Akshay wearing a wig and a blue paint on his neck, symbolic of Lord Shiva. He also has ash smeared on his forehead and sports kohled eyes.

Reactions to Akshay's OMG 2 look

Reacting to his look, Akshay's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff wrote, “paaji )brother)” along with a fire emoji in the comments section. Many of Akshay's followers warned him to not make fun of Hindu Gods in the film.

A comment read,“Umeed hai Hindu dharma ka mazaak na banayein aap movie mein (expect you to not make fun of Hinduism in the movie).” A fan also wrote, “We need these kind of movies not the housefull franchise.” Many also showed their support for Gadar 2 which clashes wth OMG 2 on August 11. “Hope it's good like the first one,” wrote a fan.

More about OMG 2

Yami Gautam unveiled Pankaj Tripathi's look as Kanti Sharan Mudgal on Instagram on Monday.

OMG 2 has been written and directed by Amit Rai and also stars Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi. OMG 2 is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer of the same name. In the original film, Akshay had essayed the character of Lord Krishna.

OMG 2 to clash with Gadar 2

OMG 2 will be clashing in theatres with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's upcoming film Gadar 2 . Earlier, it was clashing with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, Ayushmann Khurrana and Anandya Panday's Dream Girl 2 and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan as well but the release dates of the film have now been pushed. Dream Girl will now release on August 25, Jawan in September and Animal in December.

However, Rajinikanth's upcoming Tamil action film Jailer will be releasing a day before OMG 2, on August 10. Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone will also release on Netflix on August 11.

