OMG 2: Akshay Kumar looks unrecognisable as Shiva with dreadlocks, announces release date; film to clash with Gadar 2

Akshay Kumar has shared a new poster for his upcoming film, Oh My God 2 along with the release date. The film will be out in theatres on August 11. The actor is seen in the getup of Lord Shiva, with ash smeared on his face. He is seen in a dhoti, with a bead necklace around his neck and sports dreadlocks reaching his knees. Also read: After Kedarnath, Akshay Kumar visits Badrinath temple amid tight security; greets fans in new pics and video Akshay Kumar has unveiled a new poster of Oh My God 2.

Sharing the poster, Akshay wrote, "Aa rahe hain hum, aaiyega aap bhi (We are coming, you also join us). 11th August. In theatres. OMG 2." Yami Gautam, who plays the female lead in the film, also shared the date announcement poster.

Akshay Kumar has shared new OMG 2 poster.

Fans react to OMG 2 poster

Most of Akshay's fans hailed the new poster with "Har Har Mahadev" chants in the comments section. A fan also wrote, “Aap aaye aur ham na aaye… Ye thodi na koi bat hai sir (You are coming and we won't come – this cannot happen).” A person also commented, “Bhai log ye pakka blockbuster hogi (This film will definitely be a blockbuster).”

OMG 2 vs Gadar 2

OMG 2 will clash with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's upcoming film, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. It is the sequel to the 2001 original, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Akshay had shared his first look as Shiva in 2021 but the film was delayed likely due to Covid-19 pandemic. Sharing his poster featuring him as Shiva, he had written, “'Karta kare na kar sake shiv kare so hoye (If you can't do it, you can't do it, Shiva does it)’. Need your blessings and wishes for OMG 2, our honest and humble attempt to reflect on an important social issue. May the eternal energy of Adiyogi bless us through this journey. Har Har Mahadev.”

Akshay's trip to Badrinath

The release date announcement comes few weeks after Akshay visited the Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand. He seems to be shooting a few portions of the film in the state. Sharing a video from his chopper ride over the mountains, he had written on Instagram, “The good fortune of shooting in devbhoomi Uttarakhand!! On my way to Shri Badrinath dham. Absolutely amazing. No words. Jai Badri Vishaal!”

A Bollywood Hungama report had said that the film will be based on the Indian education system and will explore topics such as exam pressures and college admissions. Pankaj Tripathi also plays a key role in the film, along with Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON