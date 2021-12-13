Alia Bhatt recreates Kareena Kapoor’s K3G scene, rates Ibrahim Ali Khan in minus; Ranveer Singh joins as Hrithik Roshan

Actor Alia Bhatt shared a video on Instagram celebrating 20 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which released in 2001. In the video, Alia can be seen enacting Kareena Kapoor's character Pooja (famous as Poo) from the film.

On Monday, Alia shared a video on Instagram and captioned it, “My favourite scene and my favourite people. Congratulations to the entire team of K3G on completing 20 years. P.S - love you bebooooooo my eternal favourite @kareenakapoorkhan #20YearsOfK3G."

In the video, Alia enacts the scene where Poo (Kareena) does a mock audition of boys who want to take her to the prom and rates them on a scale of 1-10. She says, “Mere saath prom jaane ke liye tum sabko teen departments mein brilliant hona chahiye - good looks, good looks and good looks (If you want to go to the prom with me, you guys have to be good in three departments: good looks, good looks, good looks).

Kareena reacted to the video by sharing it on her own Instagram feed: “No one better than Poo. Only of course the bestest actor of our times... my darling Alia,” she wrote.

The video is taken on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan who is assisting Karan Johar in the making of the film also appears in the video. Actor Ranveer Singh enacts actor Hrithik Roshan's portion in the video. Alia rates Ibrahim in minus.

Last week Karan Johar also shared a short video from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, celebrating 20 years of the film. He captioned the video, “It’s going to be 20 years and I still feel the euphoria of having this film release on the big screen and people going to watch it. But I feel the impact sank in for me much later. And that feeling hasn’t stopped ever since."

He added: "I see all the videos, all the occasions this film’s music is a part of, all the dialogues people have now inculcated in their daily life and of course - the fashion!! At the heart of it, I also see that after all this time - it’s all about loving your...family! Celebrate #20YearsOfK3G with us this entire week and stay tuned because we have a lot in store for you!”

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was released in 2001. The film bagged 16 nominations at the 47th Filmfare Awards at the time and won five awards. The film starred actors Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, as lead, apart from Kareena Kapoor. Actor Rani Mukerji had a cameo in the film.