Amitabh Bachchan wishes late Aadesh Shrivastava’s son Avitesh for debut film: ‘May you add another feather to his cap’

Amitabh Bachchan extended warm wishes to Avitesh Shrivastava, the son of late singer-composer Aadesh Shrivastava, who is set to make his Bollywood debut with a film titled Sirf Ek Friday. The film will be directed by Lloyd Baptista.

Taking to Twitter, Amitabh wrote, “Avitesh... your Father Aadesh built some great music creativity... May you add another feather to his cap... My wishes ever for your launch .. #SirfEkFriday.” He added heart and folded hand emojis at the end.

Aadesh, who died in 2015 after battling cancer, composed music for films such as Raajneeti, Baghban, Chalte Chalte, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and more.

Sirf Ek Friday revolves around a young man whose life is all about fast cars and parties. He decides to follow his unwell mother’s unfulfilled dream of becoming a successful actor and goes through tedious training. “His mentor puts him through all difficult situations in life that teach him the Navarasa. He goes through the nine emotions in-depth to find his true self and become a great actor,” the official synopsis added.

Talking about the film, Avitesh said, “It’s such a huge honour and privilege for me to be a part of this film. I was deeply moved by the story. It hit home the very instant I read it. It’s the kind of film that takes an actor through a personal journey of self-exploration and that’s so exciting for me. I can’t wait to start shooting.”

Producer Deepak Mukut said that they were looking for an ‘unusual cast’. “It’s a poignant story and Avitesh’s raw energy moved us. He has an easy screen presence. The film explores the behind the scenes of an artist’s craft and what it takes to be a fine actor. It is a deep exploration of an actor’s psyche and we know Lloyd will bring out the best to the screen,” he said.

Sirf Ek Friday is produced by Deepak, Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla under their banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Mini Films, and co-produced by Hunar Mukut.

