Anil Kapoor explains why he borrows clothes from his children, including Sonam Kapoor: 'We wear each other's clothes'

Anil Kapoor plays a dangerous arms dealer in the Disney+ Hotstar series, The Night Manager. The series, which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Tillotame Shome, is the official remake of the 2016 British series of the same name. Playing an international businessman in the drama, the actor spoke about creating a cool wardrobe for the series. He revealed that he enjoys 'borrowing' clothes from just about everyone, including friends and family. (Also read: Tom Hiddleston to return for The Night Manager Season 2, Hindi version can come back for second season: Producer)

The veteran actor shared that several of his shirts in The Night Manager actually belong to his son, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. A pair of shorts for a golf scene belonged to his physiotherapist. Anil revealed that his 'borrowing' habit goes back several years. He still has his former co-star and good friend Jackie Shroff's trousers that he used on a film and now can't bear to return.

In an interview with Sucharita Tyagi for her YouTube channel, Anil said, "The trousers which I wore for Virasat [1997], they are Jackie Shroff's trousers. He had worn them so I told him, I want them. So he sent them. He's been asking for them for over 20 years, those trousers haven't gone back. We went for a show, I said 'I'll give you the trouser which I've kept it, because it's very emotional.' Whenever I see the trousers, I remember him so much. So I gave to him and the next thing, I told everybody, 'Arre, wapis le lena usse (Bring them back). For the photo op, I've given the trousers, but taken it back and it's still with me."

He also added that he frequently looks at the clothes and accessories from his daughters' wardrobes, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, and takes from them too. He said, "I'll steal anybody's anything to make my character interesting. [I've] stolen from Rhea's, Sonam's wardrobe, their sunglasses. These days there are certain clothes are completely unisex, the jackets and the coats and all. We wear each other's clothes."

Anil will be seen next in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol. He also has Siddharth Anand's Fighter (2024) with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The second part of The Night Manager will premiere in July 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON