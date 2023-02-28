Tom Hiddleston to return for The Night Manager Season 2, Hindi version can come back for second season: Producer

Tom Hiddleston is set to return for season two of The Night Manager. The actor will reprise his lead role as Jonathan Pine in the TV adaptation of John le Carré's novel. The Hindi adaptation of the same novel, starring Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, premiered earlier this month and the show's producer Simon Corwell shared that he is open to a second season as well. (Also read: The Night Manager review: Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur star in a thrilling drama that leaves you hanging)

The first season of the British series aired in February - March 2016 in the UK. The series also starred Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, Tom Hollander, Elizabeth Debicki and David Harewood. It was directed by Oscar winner Susanne Bier and won two Emmys and three Golden Globes. Tom's character Jonathan is the night manager at a hotel in Cairo, Egypt, when he becomes entangled in the business of an arms dealer Richard Roper (Hugh). The former British soldier is then recruited by a person in the Foreign Office to infiltrate Richard's inner circle.

According to a report in Deadline, work on the second season has already begun at Prime Video and the BBC. Filming is due to begin later this year in London, England and South America. The Hollywood website also reports that The Night Manager is likely to receive a two-season order. Screenwriter David Farr will return for Season 2.

Simon Cornwell, who is the son of John le Carre, also told Deadline that he was open to a second season for the Hindi version of The Night Manager as well. The first chapter of the Disney+ Hotstar series premiered on February 17. The saga will continue in chapter two which will premiere in June 2023. Besides Anil Kapoor and Aditya, the Hindi version also stars Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, Shobita Dhulipala, and Ravi Behl.

The second season of the British version is said to be set in the present day and this time, Jonathan will face a "new, even more deadly challenge". The first season of The Night Manager was one of the top-rated UK dramas of that year.

Tom was last seen in the British drama The Essex Serpent in 2022. He will return for season two of the Marvel series Loki as the title character as well.

