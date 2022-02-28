Anshula Kapoor joins Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor for Valimai screening with Boney Kapoor, fans say ‘she looks great’

Boney Kapoor's latest production Valimai released to a positive response on Friday. The Tamil film stars Ajith Kumar in the central role, along with Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda and Gurbani Judge. Boney's daughters -- actor Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor -- also watched the film in Mumbai on Sunday. The three of them were spotted posing with Boney after the screening. Also read: Valimai review: Terrific action in Ajith Kumar film supersedes predictable story

A video from the film screening was shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram. While Boney opted for a white kurta-pyjama, Janhvi sported a white short dress for the screening. Khushi wore a white shirt and black pants while Anshula dressed up in an animal print shirt and black pants. Boney's brother, actor Sanjay Kapoor, was also spotted at the screening.

Fans had a lot to say about Anshula's physical transformation. A fan commented, "Anshula lost weight. She looks great." Another said, "Anshula looks beautiful." One more enquired, “Who's the tall one?” referring to Anshula.

Valimai released in theatres worldwide in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. It is touted to be "India's biggest action thriller". The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Valimai is a very foreseeable film about a fearless cop bringing down a gang as a one man army. The differentiating factor is that the film uses action to its strength and rides on the adrenaline rush those sequences deliver.”

Valimai, which clashed with Pawan Kalyan-starrer Telugu movie Bheemla Nayak, had an ‘earth-shattering’ opening, said trade analyst Taran Adarsh: "Bheemla Nayak, Valimai: Earth-shattering start...#Tamil film #Valimai has set new records on Day 1 in #TamilNadu. Is on a record-smashing spree. #Telugu film #BheemlaNayak embarks on a mind-boggling start in #Telugu states. Expected to set new records, new benchmarks."

