Valimai box office report: Ajith Kumar's film enters 100 crore club in just 3 days

Ajith Kumar’s latest Tamil release Valimai, which registered the biggest opening for a Tamil film on release day in Tamil Nadu, has breached the ₹100 crore club in just three days worldwide. H Vinoth-directed and Boney Kapoor-produced Valimai is an action-thriller about a cop going after an outlaw biker gang. The film made this collection despite competition from Gangubai Kathiawadi and other releases. Read More: Ajith-starrer Valimai finds a fan in English cricketer Moeen Ali: ‘People tagged me in trailers, looks high-end’

As per trade analyst Trinath, the film will comfortably collect over Rs. 200 crore worldwide in its theatrical run. “Valimai has had a fabulous start at the box-office, despite releasing on a Thursday. It has clocked Rs. 100 crore in just three days and going by the response, the film will comfortably collect over Rs. 200 crore during its theatrical run,” Trinath told Hindustan Times. He also added that since there’s no major Tamil release in the next two weeks, Valimai will have an uninterrupted run in cinemas.

Popular trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to share that Valimai has minted Rs. 100 crore gross at the worldwide box-office.

Actor #AjithKumar 's #Valimai has crossed the ₹ 100 Cr Gross mark at the WW Box office.. In 3 days.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 27, 2022

Valimai features Ajith as a cop. The film also stars Huma Qureshi and Karthikeya. Apart from Tamil, the film was also released in Hindi, Telugu and Kannada langua.

Earlier this week, in an interview to Indiaglitz, Boney said “It is definitely very big. I don’t know the exact numbers but from what I’ve hearing from my exhibitors and distributors, the number is very big. It is perhaps the biggest opening for any film in the Tamil industry."

According to Hindustan Times review of the film, “Valimai is a very foreseeable film about a fearless cop bringing down a gang as a one man army. The differentiating factor is that the film uses action to its strength and rides on the adrenaline rush those sequences deliver. In an otherwise predictable and at times exhausting film, it’s the action scenes that really keeps one invested. Every time the film dips in its narration and monotony seeps through, an action sequence comes to the rescue. This is a film that involves a lot of chase sequences and each scene leaves you on the edge of you seat. A 15 to 20-minute-long chase sequence in the beginning of the second half is unarguably one of the best moments of the film.”

Read More: Valimai review: Terrific action in Ajith Kumar film supersedes predictable story

Boney forayed into Tamil cinema with Ajith Kumar’s Nerkonda Paarvai, the remake of Pink. Valimai is their second collaboration. The duo has also confirmed that they’ll be reuniting for a third project very soon.

ott:10