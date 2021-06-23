Arjun Rampal, girlfriend Gabriella and son Arik travel to Budapest ahead of his Dhaakad shoot. See pics

Actor Arjun Rampal on Wednesday shared pictures of his 'quality time' with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their son Arik in Budapest ahead of the shoot of his upcoming film Dhaakad. His vacation comes a few days after he revealed his new look for Dhaakad - a platinum blonde spiked hairstyle.

In the pictures, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades and Arik were seen enjoying the view as they walked on the streets of the Hungarian capital. Arjun captioned the post, "Some quality time with the family. Before i get to work. #beautiful #budapest #gratitude #dhaakad."

While Arjun opted for a white T-shirt paired with black and white shorts and black sneakers, Gabriella was seen wearing a white crop top with blue pants. Arik sported a white and blue striped T-shirt with beige shorts.





Reacting to the post, fans poured love in the comments section. A fan said, "such beautiful family", while another wrote, "awwww so cute". A third commented, "Oh god @gabriellademetriades look so beautiful." "Very adorable baby he is photocopy of her mom," added another.

Gabriella, too, shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram account. She captioned her post, "Hi it’s been a while." She also dropped several photos on Instagram Stories.

Arjun and Gabriella welcomed Arik in July 2019. He had announced Gabriella’s pregnancy in April that year with a picture of her cradling her baby bump. He was earlier married to former model Mehr Jessia for 21 years and they were granted divorce in 2019. Arjun has two daughters with Mehr--Mahikaa and Myra.

Meanwhile, in Dhaakad, Arjun will feature alongside actor Kangana Ranaut and will star in a negative role. He also has The Battle of Bhima Koregaon in the pipeline. Fans saw him last in the Zee5 courtroom drama Nail Polish.