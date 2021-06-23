Priyanka Chopra shares video as she returns to the US, fan says ‘never seen anyone as beautiful as you’

Priyanka Chopra, who has been in London for her professional commitments since the end of last year, has finally returned to the US. She shared a new Instagram Reels video in which she was seen getting excited to see her newly-launched haircare products on display at a supermarket.

In the clip, Priyanka Chopra was seen wearing a floral top with a black mask. “Guess where I am?” she asked, before turning the camera to show a supermarket in the US. She then looked for her line of hair products inside and could be heard saying, “Searching... Looking... Where are you?” On finally spotting them on the shelves, she looked excited.

“Finally made my way back to the states to see @anomalyhaircare in @target for the first time…so surreal!!” she wrote in her caption, along with a heart-eyes emoji.

Priyanka’s video got a lot of love from her fans. “WORLD MOST BEAUTIFUL ACTRESS @priyankachopra... FABULOUS ACTING DANCING AND ALL… LUV U THE MOST @priyankachopra,” one commented on her post. “I have never seen anyone as beautiful as you,” another wrote. “I’m really digging those sunglasses,” a third said.





Earlier this month, Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas shared a picture of them gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes and wrote on Instagram, “Her. That’s it. That’s the post. Missing my heart.” She replied in the comments section, “I miss u my love.”

Also read: Rangoli Chandel deletes post saying Taapsee Pannu has ‘no talent’, calls her ‘creepy fan’ of Kangana Ranaut

Priyanka finished shooting for the romantic drama Text For You, co-starring Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, Steve Oram and Omid Djalili, in London earlier this year. Since then, she has been filming the Amazon spy series Citadel, executive produced by the Russo Brothers.

Other than this, Priyanka has The Matrix 4, Text For You, a romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling, a biopic on Ma Anand Sheela and an unscripted Amazon series tentatively titled Sangeet, which she will executive produce with Nick.