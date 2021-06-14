Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas posts cosy photo as he misses her, fans say ‘cutest couple ever’
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in two different continents at the moment.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas posts cosy photo as he misses her, fans say ‘cutest couple ever’

As Priyanka Chopra is in London to shoot for Citadel, her husband Nick Jonas is missing her. He dedicated a sweet Instagram post to her. See it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 09:10 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas is missing her, as she shoots in London, while he is in Los Angeles. He took to Instagram to share a picture of them sharing an intimate moment, gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes. “Her. That’s it. That’s the post. Missing my heart,” the caption read.

While Priyanka Chopra was seen wearing a blue saree with a white floral design on it and silver bangles, Nick Jonas was more casually dressed in a white sweater and black pants. They sat on a couch, with their dog Gino lying beside them.

Fans gushed over Priyanka and Nick in the comments section. “Aww you are both so sweet,” one wrote, while another called them the ‘cutest couple ever’. A third quipped, “@ginothegerman looks jelly af.” A fourth said, “True love right there.” Many also dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis on the post.


Last month, Priyanka and Nick reunited in Los Angeles for the Billboard Music Awards 2021, which he was the host of. She, meanwhile, was one of the presenters. A video of him fixing her dress on the red carpet, after he accidentally stepped on it, went viral online.

Also see: Inside Rannvijay Singha’s wife Prianka’s baby shower: Balloons, cakes and a shout-out to ‘Squad Rann’

Priyanka dedicated a special ‘appreciation post’ to Nick and said that she feels inspired by him. She shared a picture of them hugging as he planted a kiss on her head, and wrote, “Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much!”

In December 2018, Priyanka and Nick got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, after a whirlwind romance. They had two ceremonies - one according to Hindu rituals and a Christian wedding officiated by Nick’s father - to honour each other’s traditions.

