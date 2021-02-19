Priyanka Chopra was banned from using Jonas pet Gino's Instagram for this reason
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas recently revealed that they have been "kicked out" of their pet dog Gino's Instagram account. The actor and singer revealed the development during the promotion of Priyanka's recently released memoir, Unfinished.
For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick are parents to three pooches. While Priyanka was a dog mother to Diana before her wedding to the singer, Gino was a gift from the actor to the singer on their anniversary. The couple created an Instagram account for the dog and have been posting photos of the adorable pet.
However, Priyanka has now revealed that they lost access to the Instagram account due to an Instagram policy. During their chat, Nick asked Priyanka about the whereabouts of the account. An embarrassed Priyanka narrated that she was editing Gino's profile when an Instagram prompt asked her about Gino's age.
Also Read: Saif Ali Khan, Taimur seen travelling in car ahead of Kareena Kapoor's delivery
"I was editing Gino's profile because I love Gino's personality and they, Instagram, asked me how old he was and I said 'he was under one years old (sic),'" she recalled, adding that one cannot have an Instagram account for someone his age.
As per the Instagram policies, the account holder must be at least 13 years old. "Accounts that represent someone under the age of 13 must clearly state in the account's bio that the account is managed by a parent or manager," the user policy on the website notes.
What happened next? "I got kicked out," Priyanka laughed. "I am working on it, it should be back up," she assured. "This is why my wife's so amazing because she's incredibly honest," Nick chipped in.
As of today, February 18, Gino's Instagram account has finally been revived. Seems like Priyanka came through! However, the last post was made in November 2020.
On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The White Tiger. The actor wrapped the filming of Text For You and Matrix 4 over the past few months and now eyes the filming of Russo Brothers' Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka was banned from using Jonas dog Gino's Instagram for this reason
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Johar introduces Dostana 2 star Lakshya as his fourth DCA member
- Karan Johar on Friday took to Instagram to introduce the fourth member of Dharma Cornerstone Agency, TV actor Lakshya. He will debut in Karan's production, Dostana 2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Renee Sen says she was born in Sushmita's heart when asked about her 'real' mom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan will head to Arunachal Pradesh to shoot his next
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanya Malhotra flaunts her arm tattoo and swimsuit, Neena Gupta approves
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif collect gifts ahead of baby's arrival, Arjun visits Malaika's parents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Roy takes music lessons as part of his speech therapy post brain stroke
- Actor Rahul Roy shared two videos on social media, which show him undergoing music lessons as one of the treatments to get back to normal after suffering a brain stroke in November.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Patani drops gorgeous pics from friend's wedding, Tiger Shroff reacts
- Disha Patani has shared several pictures from her friend's wedding she attended a couple of days ago. She did her own hair and makeup on the occasion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol wishes Ajay's mother on her birthday: 'Partner in crime for last 22 years'
- Actor Kajol wished her mother-in-law and Ajay Devgn's mother on her birthday on Friday, calling her 'mom in spirit'. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka wears Nick's jacket as she steps out of vanity van on Citadel sets
- Priyanka Chopra conducted an Instagram live from the sets of her film Citadel in London to answer some fan questions and chat with her fans about her book, Unfinished.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaibhav Rekhi's ex-wife is happy about his wedding with Dia Mirza
- Dia Mirza's wedding earlier this week to Vaibhav Rekhi generated a lot of positive vibes on several counts. Now, his ex-wife Sunaina has also given them her approval.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Kapoor joins Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan as they visit her parents' home
- Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted at her parents' residence on Thursday evening. Malaika's son was also seen.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aaliyah Kashyap reveals how she handles relationship issues with boyfriend
- Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah, in a new YouTube video revealed how she handles relationship issues with her boyfriend, Shane.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti felt like she 'was playing five girls in one' in The Girl on the Train
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter can't get over Aryan Khan's mannerisms that reminded everyone of SRK
- Fans on Twitter saw Aryan Khan at the IPL auction on Thursday, and his mannerisms immediately reminded everyone of his father, Shah Rukh Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox