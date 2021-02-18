Saif Ali Khan, Taimur seen travelling in car as Kareena Kapoor prepares to give birth to second baby

IND USA
By HT Entertainment Desk
FEB 18, 2021

Kareena Kapoor is due to deliver her second baby anytime now and her fans and followers are waiting with excitement. While no news of the baby's arrival has been heard so far, husband Saif Ali Khan was spotted with their son Taimur in a car in Bandra on Thursday afternoon.

While Saif was seen sitting in the front seat, next to the driver, in a black tee, Taimur was seen sitting in his lap in a grey tee.

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur were seen in Bandra on Thursday afternoon. (Varinder Chawla)
On Wednesday evening, Kareena's mother Babita and sister Karisma Kapoor had paid her a visit at her new home. Saif's elder son, from ex-wife Amrita Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan had also visited them around the same time.

It has already been a couple of days since Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan started a countdown amid buildup to the baby's arrival. She had shared Saif's 'The Quadfather' meme on her Instagram Stories along with a 3-2-1 countdown GIF. The meme was originally shared by Soha Ali Khan on the announcement of Kareena's pregnancy last year.

Kareena was expected to deliver around February 15, as told by her father Randhir Kapoor. Earlier, Saif had said that the Veere Di Wedding actor was due in early February.

Also read: When Kareena Kapoor had asked Veere Di Wedding producer to replace her on learning of her pregnancy

While Kareena has finally wrapped up her multiple photoshoots and commercials, along with the shooting of her film Laal Singh Chaddha, Saif will be taking a paternity leave to be there for his wife and newborn.

Talking about the same, he had told Elle magazine in an interview, "Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home! If you don’t see your children growing up, you’re making a mistake. And I can take time off from work—it’s a privileged position. Rather than follow a 9-to-5 routine, I live like an actor. Your dharma and approach to everything are based on your career."

