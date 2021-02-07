IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saif Ali Khan on taking paternity leave when his kids are born: 'Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home?'
Saif Ali Khan is already dad to three children and will welcome his fourth one soon.
Saif Ali Khan is already dad to three children and will welcome his fourth one soon.
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan on taking paternity leave when his kids are born: 'Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home?'

Saif Ali Khan has talked about how he has always taken paternity leaves every time his child is born, starting from his first child, actor Sara Ali Khan.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:50 PM IST

Actor Saif Ali Khan is all set to become a father for the fourth time. And this time too, like always, he will be taking a paternity leave to spend time with his newborn baby.

In a recent interview, Saif talked about the importance of paternity leave and how he has been taking it ever since his first child, actor Sara Ali Khan, was born. The actor, however, agreed that one has to be in a privileged position to be able to take a leave on their child's birth.

“Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home! If you don’t see your children growing up, you’re making a mistake. And I can take time off from work—it’s a privileged position. Rather than follow a 9-to-5 routine, I live like an actor. Your dharma and approach to everything are based on your career," he said in an interview to Elle magazine.


Saif has two kids--daughter Sara and son Ibrahim-- from his first marriage to ex-wife Amrita Singh. He later welcomed son Taimur with second wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and the couple are now expecting their second child together. Talking about how lucky he feels to have a family like his, he said, "I’m an actor…and I’m loving it! I like being with my family, travelling the world, drinking wine and watching my kids. Touchwood!”

Kareena shared the cover of the magazine, featuring Saif, on Instagram and wrote, "The coolest husband ever." Her post got appreciative comments from Katrina Kaif, friend Amrita Arora and sister Karisma Kapoor.

Also read: Anushka Sharma poses with daughter Vamika's burp cloth, shares a look inside her stunning home

Saif was last seen in Amazon Prime Series, Tandav. The political drama was embroiled in controversies last month with FIRs and complaints getting filed against the makers and the actors for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Saif's next few projects are Bhoot Police, Adipurush and Bunty Aur Bubli 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
saif ali khan

Related Stories

Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan will work together for the first time in Adipurush.
Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan will work together for the first time in Adipurush.
telugu cinema

Adipurush shoot begins, Prabhas makes announcement on Instagram

By Haricharan Pudipeddi | PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:06 AM IST
Prabhas took to social media to announce the beginning of shoot for his upcoming film, Adipurush. The film is a retelling of the Ramayana and stars him as Lord Ram while Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh.
READ FULL STORY
Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor, expecting her second child with Saif, gorges on 'best meal ever'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:35 PM IST
  • Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared pictures of 'the best meal ever', prepared by her friend, Malaika Arora's mother. Kareena is expected to deliver her second baby this month.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
A view of damaged dam after a glacier broke and crashed into the dam at Raini Chak Lata village in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, on Sunday(REUTERS)
A view of damaged dam after a glacier broke and crashed into the dam at Raini Chak Lata village in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, on Sunday(REUTERS)
bollywood

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Shraddha offers prayers, Sonu says 'we are with you'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:48 PM IST
  • Shraddha Kapoor was distressed to hear the news of a glacial burst in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, which caused a massive flood. Sonu Sood expressed solidarity with the people of the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan is already dad to three children and will welcome his fourth one soon.
Saif Ali Khan is already dad to three children and will welcome his fourth one soon.
bollywood

Saif on paternity leave: 'Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:50 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan has talked about how he has always taken paternity leaves every time his child is born, starting from his first child, actor Sara Ali Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan says he has three films ready for release.(Zee)
Salman Khan says he has three films ready for release.(Zee)
bollywood

Salman Khan champions single screens, says 'we are incomplete without them'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:45 PM IST
Salman Khan is all set for a theatrical release of his much-awaited film, Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai. He has now confirmed that he has two more films ready for release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aamir Khan with his family, arriving from Alibaug.
Aamir Khan with his family, arriving from Alibaug.
bollywood

Aamir Khan arrives from Alibaug with family and his trusty pillow. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:59 PM IST
Actor Aamir Khan was seen at the Gateway of India, arriving on a ferry from Alibaug with his family. There was wife Kiran Rao, and his children--daughter Ira and son Azad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Johar's kids are now four.
Karan Johar's kids are now four.
bollywood

Karan Johar shares kids' birthday video, Malaika wants to borrow Roohi's shorts

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Karan Johar has shared a 'toodles' video on the occasion of his kids Yashi and Roohi's fourth birthday. The twins have again criticised his choice of clothes in the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu shows her look from Looop Lapeta.
Taapsee Pannu shows her look from Looop Lapeta.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu shows cool new hairstyle for Looop Lapeta. See pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:23 PM IST
Actor Taapsee Pannu shared a closer look at her crazy new hairstyle for upcoming film, Looop Lapeta. She sports an impressive and intimidating look in the thriller film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories:.
Here are top entertainment news stories:.
bollywood

Hrithik joins Sussanne at her father's dinner, Alia holidays in Maldives

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:43 PM IST
From Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan attending a dinner party at her father Sanjay Khan's residence to Alia Bhatt holidaying with her girl gang in Maldives, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has made a new statement against Diljit Dosanjh.
Kangana Ranaut has made a new statement against Diljit Dosanjh.
bollywood

Kangana: 'I challenged Diljit Dosanjh to say he is not a Khalistani, he didn’t'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:22 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut has said that Diljit Dosanjh didn't prove that he was not in support of the Khalistan movement. She also claimed that he made the Riri song much in advance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora is blushing in her new photo and we wonder if Arjun Kapoor is the one behind the camera.
Malaika Arora is blushing in her new photo and we wonder if Arjun Kapoor is the one behind the camera.
bollywood

Someone's got Malaika Arora blushing, is it Arjun Kapoor?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:21 PM IST
Malaika Arora has shared a new photo on Instagram that shows her blushing hard as someone clicks a picture of her. Check it out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi are among the most popular star kids.
Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi are among the most popular star kids.
bollywood

Karan Johar's twins Roohi-Yash turn 4: See their 5 funniest videos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:26 AM IST
From ruthlessly mocking Karan Johar's fashion choices to calling him fat and a bad dancer and singer, Yash and Roohi have all that it takes to be successful entertainers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka Sharma has given a glimpse into her life as a new mom.
Anushka Sharma has given a glimpse into her life as a new mom.
bollywood

Anushka Sharma poses with Vamika's burp cloth, shares a look inside her home

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:30 AM IST
Actor Anushka Sharma has shared a new picture on Instagram but this time it may be a little low on glamour. However, the cuteness quotient is through the roof.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt is in Maldives with her friends.
Alia Bhatt is in Maldives with her friends.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt shares beautiful pics in bikini from Maldives holiday. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:58 AM IST
Alia Bhatt is on a vacation in Maldives with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and friends Akansha and Anushka Ranjan Kapoor. Check out her latest pictures with her 'honeys'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan has been shooting in Mumbai these days.
Varun Dhawan has been shooting in Mumbai these days.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan pulls off a night shift, heads home in morning: 'Going to my wife'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:47 AM IST
  • Varun Dhawan seems to have shot for a project all night and headed home to be with his wife Natasha Dalal on Sunday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan attended Sanjay Khan's dinner party.
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan attended Sanjay Khan's dinner party.
bollywood

Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan turn up in black for Sanjay Khan’s dinner party

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:08 AM IST
  • Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackery's wife Rashmi attended the private dinner party hosted by Sanjay Khan at his residence on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has said Rihanna has no genuine talent.
Kangana Ranaut has said Rihanna has no genuine talent.
bollywood

Kangana on global support for farmer protests: 'People like Kim are their icons'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:26 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut has said Rihanna is no genuine artist but just a 'porn singer'. She further said that if there is talent, one doesn’t need to do anything else.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP