Saif Ali Khan on taking paternity leave when his kids are born: 'Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home?'
Actor Saif Ali Khan is all set to become a father for the fourth time. And this time too, like always, he will be taking a paternity leave to spend time with his newborn baby.
In a recent interview, Saif talked about the importance of paternity leave and how he has been taking it ever since his first child, actor Sara Ali Khan, was born. The actor, however, agreed that one has to be in a privileged position to be able to take a leave on their child's birth.
“Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home! If you don’t see your children growing up, you’re making a mistake. And I can take time off from work—it’s a privileged position. Rather than follow a 9-to-5 routine, I live like an actor. Your dharma and approach to everything are based on your career," he said in an interview to Elle magazine.
Saif has two kids--daughter Sara and son Ibrahim-- from his first marriage to ex-wife Amrita Singh. He later welcomed son Taimur with second wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and the couple are now expecting their second child together. Talking about how lucky he feels to have a family like his, he said, "I’m an actor…and I’m loving it! I like being with my family, travelling the world, drinking wine and watching my kids. Touchwood!”
Kareena shared the cover of the magazine, featuring Saif, on Instagram and wrote, "The coolest husband ever." Her post got appreciative comments from Katrina Kaif, friend Amrita Arora and sister Karisma Kapoor.
Also read: Anushka Sharma poses with daughter Vamika's burp cloth, shares a look inside her stunning home
Saif was last seen in Amazon Prime Series, Tandav. The political drama was embroiled in controversies last month with FIRs and complaints getting filed against the makers and the actors for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Saif's next few projects are Bhoot Police, Adipurush and Bunty Aur Bubli 2.
