Saif Ali Khan says he was in a ‘mental and professional ditch’ and his work got him out of it

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 16:46 IST

Actor Saif Ali Khan has talked about the important role that work has played in his life. Among the busiest actors in Bollywood currently, Saif is looking forward to the release of multiple projects such as Bhoot Police, Tandav, Adipurush and others.

In a recent interview, Saif spoke about being in a ‘ditch’, mentally and professionally. He thanked filmmakers for offering him good roles so he could start a second innings of his career.

“Honestly, I believe I have worked very hard. I was in a bit of a ditch, mentally and professionally. I managed to get out of that. It is like climbing a mountain. I feel like I am on base camp 1 and we have made progress but there is a long way to go. The ropes are set, the boots are tied, and we have got our sights on the hill and we are climbing. There is a really nice line up. I am super excited Bhoot Police is finally, 80% complete and it’s a dream role for me. We really had a good time doing that,” he told Bollywood Hungama in an interview.

“It is a nice place to be. It has not been particularly easy. The work has been fab, a lot of people have been super supportive and it’s nice. Because it is the only thing that has gotten me out of that feeling. Just by working hard and choosing the right scripts. People have also supported me by offering me those parts,” he added.

Saif shot for Bhoot Police with Arjun Kapoor in Himachal Pradesh in the latter half of 2020. The film also stars Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. His Amazon web series Tandav is also ready for release. The show features Sunil Grover, Dimple Kapadia, Sarah Jane Dias and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as his co-stars. It will arrive on January 15.

He also has the Bunty Aur Bubbly sequel with Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adipurush with Prabhas.

