Inside Deepika Padukone birthday celebrations: Ranveer plays host, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attend. See pics

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 08:49 IST

Actor Deepika Padukone turned a year older and celebrated her special day in the company of her close friends. In the pictures from her birthday bash, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar among others made an appearance.

Deepika and Ranveer played gracious hosts and even cut a cake with the paparazzi waiting outside. In one of the pictures, Deepika is seen cutting a cake while another showed her feeding a piece of the cake to one of the photographers. The star couple was dressed in black outfits. Deepika wore leather pants and a large black sweater, while Ranveer kept things modest in a pair of blue jeans, white shirt and black sweater. He also had a cap on.

Deepika cut a cake with the paparazzi.

Deepika and Ranveer with the paps.

The internet is flooded with pictures of stars arriving at the venue. Alia and Ranbir walked in with her sister Shaheen giving them company. Alia was stylishly dressed in a pair of black jeans with a tiny top, while Ranbir was seen in a pair of black jeans paired with a simple white shirt.

Karan Johar walked in with Student of the Year 2 actor Ananya Panday. She was dressed an off shoulder jump suit. Also spotted at the party was her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt at the bash.

Ananya Panday, Karan Johar and Ishaan Khatter at the bash.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ayan Mukerji at the bash.

Also spotted at the event were Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji and Deepika’s co-star in the Shakun Batra film, Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Deepika turned 35 and on the occasion Ranveer had shared a rather cute childhood picture of the actor and had written: “My jaan, my life, my gudiya Happy birthday!!! @deepikapadukone.” He also shared a picture from the party and wrote: “Biwi No.1 @deepikapadukone #happybirthday”

(All pictures by Varinder Chawla)

