e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2021-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Inside Deepika Padukone birthday celebrations: Ranveer plays host, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attend. See pics

Inside Deepika Padukone birthday celebrations: Ranveer plays host, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attend. See pics

Actor Deepika Padukone, who turned 35 on Tuesday, celebrated her birthday with close industry friends including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar. Also making an appearance were Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhanth Chaturvedi.

bollywood Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 08:49 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Actor Deepika Padukone with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh at her birthday bash. Among those who attended were Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
Actor Deepika Padukone with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh at her birthday bash. Among those who attended were Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.(Varinder Chawla)
         

Actor Deepika Padukone turned a year older and celebrated her special day in the company of her close friends. In the pictures from her birthday bash, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar among others made an appearance.

Deepika and Ranveer played gracious hosts and even cut a cake with the paparazzi waiting outside. In one of the pictures, Deepika is seen cutting a cake while another showed her feeding a piece of the cake to one of the photographers. The star couple was dressed in black outfits. Deepika wore leather pants and a large black sweater, while Ranveer kept things modest in a pair of blue jeans, white shirt and black sweater. He also had a cap on.

Deepika cut a cake with the paparazzi.
Deepika cut a cake with the paparazzi.
Deepika and Ranveer with the paps.
Deepika and Ranveer with the paps.

The internet is flooded with pictures of stars arriving at the venue. Alia and Ranbir walked in with her sister Shaheen giving them company. Alia was stylishly dressed in a pair of black jeans with a tiny top, while Ranbir was seen in a pair of black jeans paired with a simple white shirt.

 

Karan Johar walked in with Student of the Year 2 actor Ananya Panday. She was dressed an off shoulder jump suit. Also spotted at the party was her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt at the bash.
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt at the bash.
Ananya Panday, Karan Johar and Ishaan Khatter at the bash.
Ananya Panday, Karan Johar and Ishaan Khatter at the bash.
Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ayan Mukerji at the bash.
Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ayan Mukerji at the bash.

Also spotted at the event were Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji and Deepika’s co-star in the Shakun Batra film, Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Deepika turned 35 and on the occasion Ranveer had shared a rather cute childhood picture of the actor and had written: “My jaan, my life, my gudiya Happy birthday!!! @deepikapadukone.” He also shared a picture from the party and wrote: “Biwi No.1 @deepikapadukone #happybirthday”

(All pictures by Varinder Chawla)

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
ICMR chief explains how Covaxin was approved, says no irregularity
ICMR chief explains how Covaxin was approved, says no irregularity
UK Covid variant: 13 more test positive in India, total now at 71
UK Covid variant: 13 more test positive in India, total now at 71
Covid-19: India third country to record more than 1.5 lakh deaths
Covid-19: India third country to record more than 1.5 lakh deaths
Heavy rain, hailstorm hit several parts of Delhi-NCR
Heavy rain, hailstorm hit several parts of Delhi-NCR
India records 18,088 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, death toll over 1.5 lakh
India records 18,088 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, death toll over 1.5 lakh
Too close to call two Georgia Senate races that will decide fate of Biden’s agenda
Too close to call two Georgia Senate races that will decide fate of Biden’s agenda
WHO disappointed China hasn’t granted entry to coronavirus experts
WHO disappointed China hasn’t granted entry to coronavirus experts
War of words between Indian vaccine-makers SII & Bharat Biotech, then truce
War of words between Indian vaccine-makers SII & Bharat Biotech, then truce
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In