Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are finally reunited, she says 'not even a cracked rib can stop' him

  • Priyanka Chopra has showered love on her husband Nick Jonas as she accompanied him to the Billboard Music Awards on Monday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 24, 2021 12:19 PM IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a 'husband appreciation post' on Instagram. She showered love on Nick Jonas, lauding him for his work ethic and continuing to work despite a cracked rib.

Sharing a photo of them from Monday morning's Billboard Music Awards 2021, Priyanka wrote a note in praise of Nick. "Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much," she wrote.


The photo showed the two of them backstage, as Nick held her in his arms and gave a kiss on her forehead. Several camerapersons' reflections can be seen in the mirrors behind them.

Reacting to the photo, Nick wrote, "I love you more." A fan commented, "You are killing me." Another wrote, "Stapppppppp.. the cutest couple ever."

Nick later shared the same picture on his Instagram page and thanked Priyanka for being supportive. "I started this last week by taking a brutal tumble on a bike fracturing my rib and ended it hosting the @bbmas with my incredible wife by my side who helped me every step of the way to recover and feel my best. I love you @priyankachopra," he wrote. He also said that it was an 'honour' to host the BBMAs, which he has been watching since childhood, and performing as a part of the Jonas Brothers was 'just too perfect'.


Priyanka returned from London to make an appearance as a presenter for the first time at the ceremony and also to support Nick. A source close to the couple told Page Six, "Priyanka is coming to LA from working in London to help Nick with his injury and to give him support. They have limited time in LA together, so she wanted to be there to support him." Nick recently got hospitalised following a road accident in which he cracked his rib.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas set hot couple goals at Billboard Music Awards. See pics

Nick also performed on the BBMA stage with his brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas, aka the Jonas Brothers, along with Marshmello, who released a single together, Leave Before You Love Me, on Thursday.

Other performers included AJR, Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, BTS, DJ Khaled ft. H.E.R. and Migos, Duran Duran, Glass Animals, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis with Sounds of Blackness featuring Ann Nesby, Karol G, The Weeknd and Twenty One Pilots.

