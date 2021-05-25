Home / Entertainment / Music / Nick Jonas fixes Priyanka Chopra’s dress at Billboard Music Awards after he accidentally steps on it. Watch
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband singer Nick Jonas attended the Billboard Music Awards (BBMA) in Los Angeles.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband singer Nick Jonas attended the Billboard Music Awards (BBMA) in Los Angeles.
music

Nick Jonas fixes Priyanka Chopra’s dress at Billboard Music Awards after he accidentally steps on it. Watch

  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas recently attended the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. While leaning in to kiss Priyanka, Nick accidentally stepped on her dress.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 25, 2021 09:02 PM IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband singer Nick Jonas recently attended the 2021 Billboard Music Awards (BBMA) in Los Angeles. While Nick was the host of the show, Priyanka was one of the presenters. While posing for the media, Priyanka was joined by Nick.

In one of the videos by a fan account on Instagram, Nick moved closer to Priyanka and leans in to kiss her. However, he accidentally stepped on her dress. The singer instantly bent down and fixed her dress before the duo posed for the camera. This gesture of Nick made fans shower him with praises. One fan wrote, "Such a gentleman." Another wrote, "Their so adorable."

Meanwhile, Priyanka on Monday had shared an appreciation post by penning a note for Nick. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of herself with Nick in which the couple is seen embracing each other while Nick planted a kiss on Priyanka's forehead. She captioned her post, "Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much!"

In a separate Instagram post, Nick had also shared the same photo and captioned, "I started this last week by taking a brutal tumble on a bike fracturing my rib and ended it hosting the Billboard Music Awards with my incredible wife by my side who helped me every step of the way to recover and feel my best. I love you Priyanka."

Also Read | Vivek Oberoi says Sanjay Dutt once helped him impress girls in his school days: 'Girls went ballistic'

As per E! News, Nick recently opened up about his bike accident and had said that he "took a spill on a bike" and suffered a "cracked rib" and "a few other bumps and bruises".

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018. They had two wedding ceremonies, a Hindu and a Christian, to honour each other’s traditions.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
priyanka chopra jonas priyanka chopra

Related Stories

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is seen wearing a white Channel dress with a black border.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is seen wearing a white Channel dress with a black border.
bollywood

Priyanka stuns in white on magazine cover, Sonam and Mindy love it. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 08:16 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas has dropped a picture of her latest cover shoot with Vogue Australia. She also gave her fans glimpses of a slew of her other pictures from the shoot for Vogue.
READ FULL STORY
The actor had made contingency plans and arranged for a bed for her father who wasn’t feeling too well in between but “thankfully he didn’t need to be admitted”
The actor had made contingency plans and arranged for a bed for her father who wasn’t feeling too well in between but “thankfully he didn’t need to be admitted”
tv

Jigyasa Singh: Over a month long battle with Covid was mentally draining

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON MAY 25, 2021 07:35 PM IST
Her family members kept contracting Covid one after the other and finally she did too. She says it was more psychological than physical.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.