Vivek Oberoi says Sanjay Dutt once helped him impress girls in his school days: 'Girls went ballistic'

Vivek Oberoi has revealed that he once took help from Sanjay Dutt to impress the girls at his boarding school in Ajmer. The actor, who has worked with Sanjay on Shootout At Lokhandwala, revealed that Sanjay was in Ajmer to shoot a movie with Vivek's father, Suresh Oberoi.

In a recent interview, he said that he requested Sanjay to accompany him to a girls' school and together they left everyone stunned. He recalls basking in second-hand glory for months after the incident.

“It took me down memory lane, to the days when I was studying in a boarding school at the prestigious Mayo College in Ajmer. My father was shooting close by in Jaipur and decided to surprise me by visiting me in school. It was an amazing surprise to see dad but what left me shell-shocked was seeing the long-haired Sanjay Dutt pop out of the car. He was shooting with dad and decided to come along to say ‘hi’. Even back then, he was the most charming dude ever. I remember my mauka pe chauka moment, I requested baba bhai if he would come with me for ten minutes to see the Mayo girl’s school right across the road. It was epic!" he recalled while speaking with a leading daily.

"When he walked in with me, the gates opened. The chowkidars were just standing there agape. The girls went ballistic and I felt like a king! For months after that day, I was still basking in his borrowed glory. The real star had gone but I became a mini star in school. Even when I got into serious trouble for sneaking out of school to see a Sanjay Dutt movie, first-day first-show, I was smiling on the inside. He was my icon,” Vivek added. He also said that he brought back the memory of the incident while talking with Sanjay on the sets of Shootout At Lokhandwala and the latter jokingly asked, "So how many girlfriends did you make because of me?"

Vivek made his debut in 2002 with Ram Gopal Varma's Company. Speaking to the same publication last month, the actor said that filmmakers were impressed with his performance before even Company released that he was being offered 'astronomical sums of money'. He has starred in numerous movies since his debut including Saathiya, Yuva, Masti and Omkara. Vivek also appears on the Amazon Prime Video series Inside Edge.

