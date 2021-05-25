Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli help raise funds to procure world's most expensive medicine for a child
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli help raise funds for a child.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli help raise funds for a child.
bollywood

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli help raise funds to procure world's most expensive medicine for a child

  • After raising funds for India's Covid-19 relief, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli helped raise funds for a child battling spinal muscular atrophy (SPA).
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 05:41 PM IST

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli turned good samaritans for a child suffering from spinal muscular atrophy (SPA), a rare genetic disorder. The patient, Ayaansh Gupta, needed a medicine named Zolgensma, which costs 16 crore, to beat the disease. Ayaansh's parents created a Twitter handle called AyaanshFightsSMA and thanked several stars, including Anushka and Virat on Monday.

Sharing a picture of the couple, they tweeted, "@imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma - we always loved you as fans. But what you have done for Ayaansh and this campaign is beyond what we expected. Thanks for your generosity. You helped us win this match of life with a six! Will always be indebted for your help to #saveayaanshgupta."

Other stars like Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Dia Mirza Rajkummar Rao and Arjun Kapoor also came forward to help the parents raise funds. Emraan Hashmi recorded a video to urge fans to help raise funds.

The news of Anushka and Virat's donation comes shortly after they donated 2 crores towards the Covid-19 relief funds. The couple initiated a fundraising campaign to support Covid-19 relief work in India. They partnered with fundraising platform Ketto for the initiative #InThisTogether and raised 11 crores from it.

Also Read: Khichdi producer JD Majethia gives desi twist to FRIENDS Reunion poster: 'The perfect Indian reunion'

They had revealed the money raised will be donated to Act Grants, which will work towards providing oxygen, medical manpower, vaccination awareness and tele-medicine facilities through the pandemic. After the fundraiser ended, Anushka took to Instagram and wrote, "Truly amazed and humbled by the spirit of solidarity that you all have shown. We are proud to announce that we have raised more than our initial target and it will go a long way to save lives. Thank you for your overwhelming support in helping the people of India. This wouldn’t be possible without you. Jai Hind."

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
anushka sharma virat kohli

Related Stories

Karan Johar on Tuesday rang in his 49th birthday.
Karan Johar on Tuesday rang in his 49th birthday.
bollywood

Anushka, Kareena, Katrina, Kajol wish Karan as he celebrates his 49th birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 02:20 PM IST
  • Karan Johar rang in his 49th birthday on Tuesday, May 25. Several celebs, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Kajol wished him on the special occasion.
READ FULL STORY
Karan Johar called Anushka Sharma ‘desh ki bahu’ as she came on India’s Got Talent in 2018.
Karan Johar called Anushka Sharma ‘desh ki bahu’ as she came on India’s Got Talent in 2018.
bollywood

When Karan teased Anushka about her ‘cricket joke’, called her ‘desh ki bahu’

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 23, 2021 09:23 PM IST
  • During her appearance on India’s Got Talent 8 in 2018, Karan Johar teased Anushka Sharma for making a ‘cricket joke’ and called her ‘desh ki bahu’. Watch the throwback video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.