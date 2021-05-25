Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra shares her 'secret behind good marriage', after 2 years of marriage with Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra shares her 'secret behind good marriage', after 2 years of marriage with Nick Jonas

  • Confessing she is only 'two years in' and won't be able to tell much, Priyanka Chopra has said that the secret to a good marriage is conversation.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 25, 2021 07:31 AM IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared her secret to a good marriage, and also revealed how she managed to plan the "world's most epic wedding". She tied the knot with American singer Nick Jonas in two grand ceremonies in December 2018.

Priyanka and Nick got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. They had two wedding ceremonies - Hindu and Christian - to honour each other’s traditions.

Priyanka told Vogue Australia, "Secret behind a good marriage? I am just two years in, so I would be able to tell you only so much. According to me, it is conversation. And, actually sitting down, being able to speak to each other and spend time with each other. And actually enjoy it all."


Priyanka also talked about planning the "world's most epic wedding". She said, "The secret behind world's most epic wedding was doing it in two months. Because we did not have time to think about anything. So, by the time it was done, it was just perfect, epic."

Priyanka also talked about being privileged enough to be doing what she loves. "I’ve never treated it like work,” she explained. “I am very privileged to be amongst a percentage of people around the world who wake up every morning and do something they love," she told the magazine.

Priyanka and Nick first got in touch via Twitter and soon, they began texting each other. They first met at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party in 2017, and later reunited in Los Angeles, where they watched Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl.

